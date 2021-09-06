Stars Arriving at the 2021 Venice Film Festival [PHOTOS]
These stars know how to make an entrance!
It's All Happening!
The Venice International Film Festival is back and boy, are celebrities happy about it. Click through to see the stars arriving for the Italian festival (which runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11).
On Top of the World
Timothée Chalamet got a bird's-eye view from atop a water taxi while arriving for the screening of Dune on Sept. 3.
Peace Out
Earlier that day, Chalamet was much more casual, arriving on Sept. 3 with Dune director Denis Villeneuve.
Big Fan
Jury President Bong Joon-ho arrived at the festival on Sept. 1, keeping cool with a fan.
Casual and Cool
Zendaya looked laid-back and relaxed while arriving on Sept. 3 in a Valentino Couture dress.
Glammed Up
Zendaya wowed later that same day in a slicked-back, glam look — which included a nude Balmain gown and 93-carat emerald necklace from Bulgari — for the Dune premiere.
Bang, Bang!
Jessica Chastain (and her bangs!) made an arrival at Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5.
Scenes from an Arrival
Scenes from a Marriage costars Oscar Isaac and Chastain waved as they arrived by water taxi on Sept. 4.
Go Big or Go Gome
Cynthia Erivo wore an oversized pair of sunnies and baggy jeans upon her arrival to the 2021 Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.
With Open Arms
Roberto Benigni looked thrilled to be back at the Venice Film Festival. The Italian actor smiled big and threw his arms open as he arrived on Sept. 1.
Sleek and Chic
Penelope Cruz and director Pedro Almodóvar arrived for a screening on Parallel Mothers, which opened the festival this year, on Sept. 1.
Sparkle and Shine
Molly Sims made a statement in a silver sequined gown with puffy sleeves on Sept. 2.
Sunny Disposition
Matt Dillon gave a smile and wave while arriving on Sept. 1.
Elegant Entrance
Italian model/actress Mariacarla Boscono looked Old Hollywood glam while arriving on Sept. 1.
Hats Off
Nina Zilli rocked a black-and-white ensemble while arriving on Sept. 5.
Wheel-y Excited
Kristen Stewart arrived on Sept. 3 via ... luggage cart? No! The Spencer actress arrived via water taxi, but looked tempted to catch a ride!
Making Waves
Kirsten Dunst waved to the crowd while arriving at the festival on Sept. 2.
The Power of the Dress
Dunst stunned in a black gown on Sept. 2 as she arrived for a screening of her film, The Power of the Dog.
Mellow Yellow
Bianca Balti arrived at the festival on Sept. 1 — with some help, of course, for her stunning gown!
True Blue
Benedict Cumberbatch arrived on Sept. 2. His film The Power of the Dog got a four-minute standing ovation, though we wish this pale blue jacket moment got one, too!
Picture Perfect
Anya Taylor-Joy and Last Night in Soho costar Matt Smith arrived together on Sept. 4.
What a Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on Sept. 5 with a smile on her face — after a five-minute standing ovation for Last Night in Soho we can understand why!
Forget A-Boat It
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel arrived together on Sept. 3.
Work Wife (Literally)
Maggie Gyllenhaal — who made her directorial debut at this year's festival with The Lost Daughter — arrived on Sept. 2 with husband Peter Sarsgaard (who also acted in the film).
XOXO
Adriana Lima shared a kiss with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, as they arrived on Sept. 2.
Think Pink
Cynthia Erivo rocked a monochrome pink look while arriving on Sept. 8.
Soak It Up
Jamie Lee Curtis soaked up some sunshine upon her arrival on Sept. 8. The actress was awarded a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the festival.
Coupled Up
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a splash as they arrived by boat on Sept. 9 ahead of Affleck's The Last Duel premiere.