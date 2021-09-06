Stars Arriving at the 2021 Venice Film Festival [PHOTOS]

These stars know how to make an entrance! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated September 09, 2021 08:18 AM

It's All Happening!

Credit: MS/CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

The Venice International Film Festival is back and boy, are celebrities happy about it. Click through to see the stars arriving for the Italian festival (which runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11). 

On Top of the World

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Timothée Chalamet got a bird's-eye view from atop a water taxi while arriving for the screening of Dune on Sept. 3.

Peace Out

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Earlier that day, Chalamet was much more casual, arriving on Sept. 3 with Dune director Denis Villeneuve. 

Big Fan

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty

Jury President Bong Joon-ho arrived at the festival on Sept. 1, keeping cool with a fan. 

Casual and Cool

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Zendaya looked laid-back and relaxed while arriving on Sept. 3 in a Valentino Couture dress. 

Glammed Up

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Zendaya wowed later that same day in a slicked-back, glam look — which included a nude Balmain gown and 93-carat emerald necklace from Bulgari — for the Dune premiere. 

Bang, Bang!

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Jessica Chastain (and her bangs!) made an arrival at Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5. 

Scenes from an Arrival

Credit: Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Scenes from a Marriage costars Oscar Isaac and Chastain waved as they arrived by water taxi on Sept. 4. 

Go Big or Go Gome

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cynthia Erivo wore an oversized pair of sunnies and baggy jeans upon her arrival to the 2021 Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2. 

With Open Arms

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Roberto Benigni looked thrilled to be back at the Venice Film Festival. The Italian actor smiled big and threw his arms open as he arrived on Sept. 1.

Sleek and Chic

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Penelope Cruz and director Pedro Almodóvar arrived for a screening on Parallel Mothers, which opened the festival this year, on Sept. 1. 

Sparkle and Shine

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Molly Sims made a statement in a silver sequined gown with puffy sleeves on Sept. 2.

Sunny Disposition

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Matt Dillon gave a smile and wave while arriving on Sept. 1. 

Elegant Entrance

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Italian model/actress Mariacarla Boscono looked Old Hollywood glam while arriving on Sept. 1. 

Hats Off

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Nina Zilli rocked a black-and-white ensemble while arriving on Sept. 5. 

Wheel-y Excited

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Kristen Stewart arrived on Sept. 3 via ... luggage cart? No! The Spencer actress arrived via water taxi, but looked tempted to catch a ride! 

Making Waves

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kirsten Dunst waved to the crowd while arriving at the festival on Sept. 2. 

The Power of the Dress

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Dunst stunned in a black gown on Sept. 2 as she arrived for a screening of her film, The Power of the Dog. 

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Bianca Balti arrived at the festival on Sept. 1 — with some help, of course, for her stunning gown! 

True Blue

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch arrived on Sept. 2. His film The Power of the Dog got a four-minute standing ovation, though we wish this pale blue jacket moment got one, too! 

Picture Perfect

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy and Last Night in Soho costar Matt Smith arrived together on Sept. 4. 

What a Joy

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on Sept. 5 with a smile on her face — after a five-minute standing ovation for Last Night in Soho we can understand why! 

Forget A-Boat It

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel arrived together on Sept. 3. 

Work Wife (Literally)

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal — who made her directorial debut at this year's festival with The Lost Daughter — arrived on Sept. 2 with husband Peter Sarsgaard (who also acted in the film). 

XOXO

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Adriana Lima shared a kiss with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, as they arrived on Sept. 2. 

Think Pink

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cynthia Erivo rocked a monochrome pink look while arriving on Sept. 8. 

Soak It Up

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis soaked up some sunshine upon her arrival on Sept. 8. The actress was awarded a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the festival. 

Coupled Up

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a splash as they arrived by boat on Sept. 9 ahead of Affleck's The Last Duel premiere. 

