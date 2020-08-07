Zoë Saldana, Emma Stone & More Stars Who Addressed Their Casting Controversies

In 2016, Saldana came under fire after playing the legendary jazz singer and civil rights advocate, Nina Simone, in the biopic, Nina.

Now, she is apologizing for accepting the role, darkening her skin and wearing a prosthetic nose to look more like Simone, who died in 2003.

Saldana, who is Afro-Latinx of Dominican, Haitian and Puerto Rican descent, spoke to Pose creator Steven Canals about portraying the singer in an interview on Bese.

"I should have never played Nina," Saldana said. "I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless."

She continued, "I should have done everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman."

Saldana went on to explain her reasoning for accepting the role and why she understands that it was wrong. "I thought back then that I had the permission [to play her] because I was a Black woman. And I am. But it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been — and should be — honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual. She deserved better."

Crying, Saldana added, "With that said: I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. I know better today, and I'm never going to do that again."