Two lucky couples had every Star Wars fan's dream wedding before a screening of the latest movie

Star Wars Super Fans Get Married at The Rise of Skywalker Screening

Two couples said “I do” at The Rise of Skywalker screenings — because there is no try!

Four Star Wars megafans tied the knot Thursday night at the opening night of the final Skywalker Saga film at ceremonies hosted by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Tex.

Image zoom

The couples (Andy and Wendee Forbes along with Matt and Mallory Anderegg) are described as longtime Alamo patrons who have made it a tradition of attending the opening night of Star Wars films through the years. They celebrated their fandom and love for each other with special Star Wars-themed weddings in the lobby of Alamo South Lamar.

Image zoom

They marched down the aisle to a strings arrangement of John Williams’ iconic “Imperial March” and were accompanied by a wedding party of Stormtroopers, Jawas, and bounty hunters.

Image zoom

Check out the video of the two ceremonies above.

As the minister said: “Love is the true Force which binds the galaxy together.”

Image zoom

The Rise of Skywalker in theaters now.