Rey Prepares for an Explosive Battle in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rey and Kylo Ren battle it out in a lightsaber fight for the ages in the latest and final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The trailer dropped in the middle of Monday night football with fans anticipating the release and keeping the film title trending for the majority of the night on Twitter.

“People keep telling me they know me,” Daisy Ridley‘s Rey says in the video. “No one does.”

Her nemesis, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), interjects with, “But I do.”

The two are at odds, facing off in a watery planet (presumably the Forest Moon of Endor), but the tides soon change as they both confront a dark object, which some fans believe to be Darth Vader’s mask, and send it crashing to the ground in pieces — similar to the way they briefly joining forces in The Last Jedi.

Two figures from the past were also featured in the trailer: Luke, who died in the last film, and Emperor Palpatine, who may actually be seen briefly in a standoff with Rey.

“Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi,” Luke says. “Your destiny.”

Image zoom Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Twitter

The trailer also gives another look at the late Carrie Fisher‘s last appearance as Leia. The movie marks Fisher’s last movie role, as she died shortly before the film started shooting. She was 60.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia,” Abrams said about Fisher’s iconic character during a panel at the expo.

RELATED: See the Epic New Footage From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker— Including Rey’s Dark Side?

“We realized that we had footage from Episode VII, and we could use it in a new way,” Abrams said.

Also starring John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the movie finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Tickets for the film went on sale Monday and has already broken a record for most sales in the first hour on Atom Tickets, surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.