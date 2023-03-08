'Star Wars' Movies from Patty Jenkins and Marvel's Kevin Feige Not Moving Forward: Report

Variety reported that the two previously announced Star Wars spinoffs have been pulled from development

Published on March 8, 2023
The end has seemingly come for two previously announced Star Wars films.

The movies — one from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the other by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins — have been pulled from development at Lucasfilm, according to a report from Variety.

Jenkins was set to helm Rogue Squadron, a spinoff story about the Rebel Alliance Starfighters from the franchise. It was originally slated for a December 2023 release from Disney but was pulled from the schedule in September, Variety reported. A source told the outlet that Rogue Squadron is no longer in development.

The same is reportedly true for Feige's upcoming Star Wars feature. The unnamed project was planned to be a collaboration between Lucasfilm Studios president Kathleen Kennedy and Feige, who Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and CCO Alan Horn called "a die-hard fan" of the franchise.

While the project's screenwriter Michael Waldron's confirmed that he and Feige had begun working on the film's script (he told Variety in May that he was "writing away" and called it "a lot of fun") it seems a demanding Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule may have kept Feige from entering a new franchise, per the outlet. Months later, Feige tapped Waldron to write the script for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to debut in theaters in 2026.

Variety added that Star Wars movies from directors Taika Waititi and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy could still move forward.

Spokespersons for Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau, Executive producer/director Dave Filoni, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Executive producer Kathleen Kennedy and Werner Herzog arrive at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+.
Jesse Grant/Getty

Jenkins had confirmed that her project was in the works, describing Rogue Squadron as "in active development" in a statement released in December related to the news of Wonder Woman 3's cancelation.

She said she was looking forward to the "potential ahead" for the Star Wars film, though she noted she didn't know if the film would "happen or not."

When Jenkins was first announced to be helming a Star Wars spinoff, she made history as the first female to be tapped to direct a film in the franchise. She told Yahoo at the time that she felt "a huge amount of pressure to make a great Star Wars film" but added that she didn't let the expectations get in the way of her work.

"If I can be in a groundbreaking position to pave the way for other people, that's amazing. I hope that I get to do that," she said at the time.

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently airing on Disney+, new episodes streaming Wednesdays.

