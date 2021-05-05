Star Wars Day Unearths Throwback Photo of Steven Spielberg Dressed as Darth Vader: See the Pic!
The photo was posted by Steven Spielberg's production company in honor of Star Wars Day
Steven Spielberg's love for Star Wars goes way back.
Amblin Entertainment, founded by Spielberg, 74, took to its Instagram on Stars Wars Day (May 4) to show a throwback photo of the Oscar winner dressed in a Darth Vader costume while holding the villain's iconic black helmet.
"Despite the clear casting choice being right there in @starwars creator George Lucas's closest circle of friends, The Maker went on to opt for Dave Prowse and James Earl Jones instead," the production company's caption read. "Easy come, easy go, George!"
The hashtags #DarthSteven and #LukeICouldveBeenYourFather poked even more fun at Spielberg. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker Star Wars films, was also tagged in the caption.
While the famed director wasn't chosen to play Skywalker's villainous dad, Spielberg, who's close friends with Star Wars creator George Lucas, has a loose association to the popular movie series.
Spielberg was one of the first people to see Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope before it hit theaters in 1977, Lucas previously revealed. The Ready Player One director also helped Lucas with the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, assisting with some of the key fight scenes in the film.
In honor of the unofficial Star Wars Day on Tuesday, Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal and more also showed appreciation on social media for the iconic space-western film and television franchise.