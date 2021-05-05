The photo was posted by Steven Spielberg's production company in honor of Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day Unearths Throwback Photo of Steven Spielberg Dressed as Darth Vader: See the Pic!

Steven Spielberg's love for Star Wars goes way back.

Amblin Entertainment, founded by Spielberg, 74, took to its Instagram on Stars Wars Day (May 4) to show a throwback photo of the Oscar winner dressed in a Darth Vader costume while holding the villain's iconic black helmet.

"Despite the clear casting choice being right there in @starwars creator George Lucas's closest circle of friends, The Maker went on to opt for Dave Prowse and James Earl Jones instead," the production company's caption read. "Easy come, easy go, George!"

The hashtags #DarthSteven and #LukeICouldveBeenYourFather poked even more fun at Spielberg. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker Star Wars films, was also tagged in the caption.

While the famed director wasn't chosen to play Skywalker's villainous dad, Spielberg, who's close friends with Star Wars creator George Lucas, has a loose association to the popular movie series.