May the 4th Be with You! Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd and More Celebrate Star Wars Day

A bevy of Star Wars actors took to social media to celebrate Star Wars Day on Wednesday, paying tribute to the iconic space-opera franchise in honor of the annual holiday.

"BTS moments with the dream team. Happy Star Wars Day! #Maythe4thBeWithYou," Ridley, 30, captioned a photo and video gallery from on set of the sequel films, in which she plays Rey.

"May The Fourth Be Just Another Random Day To Some ... But We Know Better," Hamill (a.k.a. Luke Skywalker), 70, tweeted, alongside a famous promo image from the original trilogy.

The 29-year-old actress also revealed on her Instagram Story that she would be returning to the event in Anaheim, California, later this month, marking her first time attending in five years.

"MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️" Jackson, 73, captioned a slideshow of himself in Star Wars garb, while Williams, 85, wrote, "May the Fourth conquer the dark side and unite us all."

Star Wars Day is extra special this year, as it also saw the release of the first trailer for the franchise's upcoming newest installment: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The 90-second preview teases Ewan McGregor's return as the younger version of the iconic Jedi Master (the older version of whom was played by the late Sir Alec Guinness in the original film trilogy).

The Disney+ series is set 10 years after the events of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, "where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," according to an official synopsis.