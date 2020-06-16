Star Wars Celebration 2020 Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus, Will Return August 2022

Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2020 is canceled this year due to the "global impact of the COVID-19 virus"

Sorry, Star Wars fans: the annual Star Wars Celebration has been canceled.

Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Celebration 2020 had been canceled “due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus.”

“In speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020,” the announcement read.

The company did announce when the convention would return, listing August 18 to 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California, as the expected date in which fans would be able to celebrate the Star Wars universe.

The event would’ve returned to California for the first time since 2015, after hosting its last four events in locales such as Orlando, Chicago and London.

Typically, the event has been a kickoff for a new era of Star Wars films and TV series through the new streaming site Disney+.

First looks at movies such as The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker have premiered at Star Wars Celebration and quickly gone viral.

Fans who had already paid for tickets can transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates or receive either a refund or credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise, according to the Star Wars website.

At the 2019 Star Wars Celebration, actress Kelly Marie Tran was brought to tears after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Director J.J. Abrams added to the excitement, saying, “Rian [Johnson] did a ton of great things, but the greatest thing he did for me was cast Kelly Marie Tran.”

Tran’s standing ovation comes almost a year after she deleted her Instagram photos in June 2018 after enduring months of harassment and bullying online.