Star Wars' Opening Weekend Was Out of This World: Movie Breaks Records with $238 Million in U.S. Ticket Sales

Droids over dinosaurs!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has officially blown Jurassic World out of the water as the biggest opening weekend of all time.

The highly-anticipated film set the all-time domestic debut record over the weekend with an estimated $238 million in ticket sales, Walt Disney Studios announced on Sunday. In addition, The Force Awakens made $279 million internationally over its five-day debut, reaching a grand total of $517 million globally in sales, so far.

The movie broke a slew of other standing records, including the largest Friday sales and the biggest December debut of all time. It also became the first film ever to bank over $100 million in one day.

“Our sole focus has been creating a film that delivers that one-of-a-kind Star Wars experience, and director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and the Lucasfilm team have outdone themselves,” Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios said in a press release. “To all of the fans around the world who not only came out in Force to make this such an exciting and astronomical debut but who treated this film as their own and helped preserve the experience for their fellow fans by not spoiling it – thank you, we do.”

It’s been a whirlwind ride for the returning and new cast of Star Wars – and one shrouded in secrecy.

In fact, star John Boyega said his friends thought the actor appeared as merely an extra until they saw the finished movie.

“I took them to the London premiere and after the premiere they were just like, ‘Yo, John, I never knew you were in the movie for so long – I thought you were an extra!’ ” Boyega told Jimmy Fallon on Friday. “I’m like, all this time I was leaving from Monday to Friday, what did you think I was doing, man, for two years?”

The reception for Boyega and the movie has been positive, and with the record-setting box office numbers it’s definitely clear the force is strong with this one.