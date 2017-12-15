A Star Wars, Big Little Lies Crossover? Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Want It to Happen!

Reese Witherspoon wants Star Wars droid BB-8 to be in season 2 of Big Little Lies — and her costar Laura Dern has a plan to make it happen.

On Thursday, Dern posted a video of herself giving a pep talk to her Star Wars: The Last Jedi costar BB-8, who seemed to be nervous about appearing on Good Morning America.

“Honey, you don’t have to be nervous,” the 50-year-old actress told the adorable robot. “Just stay focused and have a great time BB. You’re gonna be the best.”

“I love my guy!” she wrote alongside the video, which she shared on social media.

Responding to Dern’s tweet, Witherspoon, 41, revealed she was also a big fan of the robot. “I love him!” she wrote before asking, “Can BB8 be in BLL2?”

“Um…yes,” Dern responded, before offering up a theory for how to seamlessly fit the Star Wars droid into the rivalry between their characters.

“Renata just bought the real BB-8 for Christmas for her daughter. Knowing u would likely get your daughter the toy!” she wrote.

Last week, HBO announced that Big Little Lies would be getting a second season — albeit with one major change behind the scenes.

While Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are re-teaming as producers and stars of the dark comedy, and creator David E. Kelley is also coming back to write and produce the new season, the show’s director is changing. During season 1, Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club) shot all seven episodes. For the second season, Andrea Arnold (Transparent, American Honey) is taking over.

“It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them,” Witherspoon said. “I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

Added Kidman: “This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world … What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

While Dern’s casting has yet to officially be confirmed, HBO added that most of the cast is expected to return, with negotiations currently underway.