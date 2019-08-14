Disney and Mattel Teamed Up to Make Star Wars Barbie Dolls — and You Can Preorder Them on Amazon

Image zoom

May the force be with… Barbie!

The timeless dolls from Mattel have a new look that pays homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. Armed with clutches, sunglasses, and makeup, the collectibles are described as Star Wars characters reimagined through “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” So while they don’t look exactly like some of your favorites, each one displays a glamorous take on Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2-D2.

The Barbie dolls are available for preorder now on Amazon, and will officially start shipping on November 18 — just in time for the holidays. Each figurine comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $100 (they are collectibles, after all), but the price point clearly isn’t stopping Amazon shoppers. The dolls have already made it into the top 20 of the retail giant’s best-selling dolls since their launch yesterday, meaning shoppers are already adding them to their carts — and fast.

Image zoom

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars Princess Leia x Doll, $100; amazon.com

The Darth Vader Barbie is the top-seller of the three at the moment, and while the doll doesn’t sport the character’s iconic mask, it does come equipped with a cape, fashionable black sunglasses, a shiny top and skirt that resembles Vader’s armor, and knee-high boots. The look is completed with a chic bob haircut and a bold red lip.

Image zoom

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars Darth Vader x Doll, $100; amazon.com

Each doll also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a stand, so they can easily be displayed. Whether you have a big Barbie or Star Wars fan in your life — or both! — you’ll definitely want to shop these collectibles before the holidays, as we anticipate they’ll be in popular demand.

Image zoom

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars R2-D2 x Doll, $100; amazon.com