Disney and Mattel Teamed Up to Make Star Wars Barbie Dolls — and You Can Preorder Them on Amazon

They definitely look like they’re from a galaxy far, far away

By Christina Butan
August 14, 2019 02:31 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

May the force be with… Barbie!

The timeless dolls from Mattel have a new look that pays homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. Armed with clutches, sunglasses, and makeup, the collectibles are described as Star Wars characters reimagined through “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” So while they don’t look exactly like some of your favorites, each one displays a glamorous take on Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2-D2

The Barbie dolls are available for preorder now on Amazon, and will officially start shipping on November 18 — just in time for the holidays. Each figurine comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $100 (they are collectibles, after all), but the price point clearly isn’t stopping Amazon shoppers. The dolls have already made it into the top 20 of the retail giant’s best-selling dolls since their launch yesterday, meaning shoppers are already adding them to their carts — and fast.

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars Princess Leia x Doll, $100; amazon.com

The Darth Vader Barbie is the top-seller of the three at the moment, and while the doll doesn’t sport the character’s iconic mask, it does come equipped with a cape, fashionable black sunglasses, a shiny top and skirt that resembles Vader’s armor, and knee-high boots. The look is completed with a chic bob haircut  and a bold red lip.

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars Darth Vader x Doll, $100; amazon.com

Each doll also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a stand, so they can easily be displayed. Whether you have a big Barbie or Star Wars fan in your life — or both! — you’ll definitely want to shop these collectibles before the holidays, as we anticipate they’ll be in popular demand.

Buy It! Barbie Star Wars R2-D2 x Doll, $100; amazon.com

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.