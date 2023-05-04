Remembering the 'Stars Wars' Actors We've Lost Through the Years

Celebrate the lives of Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew, Alec Guinness and more who helped transport us to a galaxy far, far away

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 4, 2023
01 of 15

Carrie Fisher

Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope - 1977
Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox/REX/Shutterstock

The beloved actress Carrie Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016. She was survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who accepted her mom's posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023.

Fisher's own mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her daughter in 2016.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," Lourd said in a statement confirming Fisher's death. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, a role she stepped into at just 19 years old. She played the rebel leader in all three of the original films, and she later reprised the role in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She appears in the 2017 installment titled The Last Jedi, which was filmed prior to her death. The 2019 release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker features Fisher in archived footage.

02 of 15

Peter Mayhew

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Actor Peter Mayhew arrives at the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Peter Mayhew, who died in 2019 at age 74, was best known for playing Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Mayhew's family says he also worked as a "consultant" on the 2017 continuation, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Following the actor's death, fellow Star Wars alumnus Harrison Ford told PEOPLE that Mayhew "was a kind and gentleman, possessed of great dignity and noble character."

"These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca," Ford continued in regards to his late costar. "We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years, and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience."

03 of 15

Jeremy Bulloch

Jeremy Bulloch
Jeremy Bulloch. Pete Summers/Shutterstock

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor behind Star Wars' armor-clad bounty hunter Boba Fett died in December 2020 following health complications. He was 75.

Bulloch first appeared as Boba Fett in 1980, in the original trilogy's second release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He then reprised the role three years later in Return of the Jedi. Bulloch's next appeared in the franchise as a new character, Captain Colton, in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

04 of 15

Alec Guinness

British actor Alec Guinness with American director, screenwriter and producer George Lucas on the set of his movie Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Though he died in August 2000 at 86 years old, Alec Guinness (pictured here with director George Lucas) lives on in Star Wars history. He played the role of sage Jedi Master Obi Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy. The part earned him an Academy Award nod in 1977.

05 of 15

David Prowse

David Prowse
David Prowse. Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection

David Prowse, the English actor underneath the original Darth Vader costume, died at age 85 in November 2020. While Prowse didn't speak in the role (James Earl Jones provided Darth Vader's voice), the former bodybuilder gave the Star Wars villain his unmistakably menacing figure.

Mark Hamill, who played Prowse's on-screen estranged son, Luke Skywalker, tweeted in homage to the late actor.

"So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader," Hamill wrote on social media after news broke of Prowse's death. "Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP"

06 of 15

Kenny Baker

Image
EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kenny Baker, who originated the role of R2-D2, died at age 81 in 2016. He last appeared as the robot sidekick in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Though Baker claimed on his (now defunct) website to have initially turned down the part – reportedly telling George Lucas, "I don't want to be stuck in a robot" – he later shared his enthusiasm for the role. In 1997, the actor told PEOPLE that if "R2-D2 was in the movie, I'll be in the movie."

07 of 15

Paul Grant

paul grant
Facebook

Prior to his death at age 56 in March 2023, Paul Grant worked as an actor and stuntman. He was known for his portrayal of an Ewok in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, among other appearances in fantasy films.

At 4-ft., 4-in., Grant lived with Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a genetic disorder that can result in "short stature and orthopaedic conditions in the joints," according to Johns Hopkins.

08 of 15

Gary Friedkin

Gary Friedkin
Gary Friedkin. Newsmakers via Getty

Gary Friedkin can be spotted as an Ewok in George Lucas's 1983 film Return of the Jedi. He died at age 70 after contracting COVID-19. The actor spent more than three weeks in intensive care before his death in December 2022.

"While Gary may have been short of stature, he was a giant amongst his family and friends," Friedkin's loved ones wrote in his obituary. "His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him."

09 of 15

Christopher Lee

Image
Alex Bowie/Getty

Christopher Lee played Count Dooku in the franchise's early aughts prequels Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. He died at age 93 in June 2015.

Several stars flocked to social media in response to his death, many of whom fondly remembered him for his role in Lord of the Rings. Actor Josh Gad tweeted his regards: "Goodbye #ChristopherLee. Thank you for leaving behind a legacy that will be revisited for generations to come."

10 of 15

Jason Wingreen

Image
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Jason Wingreen gave his voice to role of bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. He died at age 95 on Christmas Day 2015.

11 of 15

Felix Silla

Felix Silla
Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Felix Silla, who died in April 2021 at 84 years old, appeared as an Ewok in Return of the Jedi. His appearance in the 1983 installment is one of several roles for which he is remembered. Slla's Buck Rogers in the 25th Century costar Gil Gerard tweeted fond thoughts about the late actor after learning he had died.

"Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer," Gerard wrote. "I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to go 'F' myself."

12 of 15

Alex McCrindle

Noel Johnson, Alex McCrindle and John Mann immerse themselves in their roles as Dick Barton, Josk and Snowy, during a recording of the BBC radio adventure series
Keystone/Getty

In Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the late Scottish actor played General Jan Dodonna. Though Alex McCrindle's character isn't part of the main ensemble, he has a very prominent role in Star Wars history: General Dodonna is the first person to speak the iconic words "May the force be with you."

McCrindle died at age 78 in April 1990.

13 of 15

John Hollis

John Hollis Empire Strikes Back
Lucasfilm LTD.

Lando Calrissian's right-hand man, Lobot, was played by the late John Hollis in The Empire Strikes Back. Hollis was 77 years old when he died in 2005.

14 of 15

Peter Cushing

Peter Cushing
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Peter Cushing earned a Saturn Award nomination for his role as Grand Moff Tarkin in the original Star Wars film. The actor died in 1994 at age 81, but his likeness returned to big screens in 2016 with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. LucasFilm's production team used visual effects to reanimate the evil Galactic Empire officer and continue his story.

15 of 15

Shelagh Fraser

STAR WARS US 1977 SHELAGH FRASER Aunt Beru MARK HAMILL Luke Skywalker PHIL BROWN Uncle Owen
Mary Evans/LUCASFILMS/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Shelagh Fraser (pictured on left), the actress who played Luke Skywalker's Aunt Beru in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope died in August 2000 at age 79.

