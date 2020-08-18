Star Trek and Chariots of Fire Actor Ben Cross Dies at 72

Ben Cross was best known for his roles in Chariots of Fire and the J.J. Abrams reboot Star Trek

Ben Cross, known for his role as Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, has died, PEOPLE has confirmed. He was 72.

Cross died Tuesday morning in Vienna, Austria, according to multiple reports. The actor had a long career working in theater and film, studying acting at London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) and going on to make his film debut in the 1976 World War II film A Bridge Too Far.

In 1978, Cross starred in the musical Chicago, playing Billy Flynn. The part led to his casting in Chariots of Fire which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Chariots of Fire followed the true story of two Olympic athletes and their different reasons for seeking gold. Eric Liddell (Ian Charleson), a devout Christian, sees running as part of his worship to God, while Harold Abrahams (Cross) runs to overcome anti-Semitism and class bias.

Image zoom Ben Cross in Chariots of Fire 20th Century Fox/Allied Stars/Enigma/Kobal/Shutterstock

Image zoom Ben Cross as Sarek in Star Trek Paramount

Cross went on to star in several miniseries including Twist of Fate, The Citadel, The Far Pavilions as well as the 1997 CBS film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea as Captain Nemo.

In 2007, Cross was cast to play Sarek, the father of Spock, in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek reboot.

While Cross was a veteran actor, he split his time making music, writing the lyrics for an album with Bulgarian singer Vasil Petrov, which was released in 2007.