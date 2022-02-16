Star Trek 4 in Development with 'Original Cast,' Says J.J. Abrams: 'We're Thrilled'

J.J. Abrams says the fourth Star Trek film "will be shooting by the end of the year" and "will be featuring our original cast and some new characters"

Will Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and the rest of the Star Trek cast be beaming back up to the USS Enterprise soon?

According to J.J. Abrams, who directed the 2009 reboot and its 2013 sequel, the "original cast" will be back for a fourth movie "that will be shooting by the end of the year," he said Tuesday at the Paramount Investors Day presentation, per Entertainment Weekly.

The team is "hard at work" on the movie that will include both the "original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you've just never seen before," said Abrams, 55.

"We're thrilled about this film," he added. "We have a bunch of other stories that we're talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up."

Abrams concluded with one of the famous lines from the series: "Until then, live long and prosper."

STAR TREK BEYOND Zoe Saldana and John Cho in Star Trek Beyond (2016) | Credit: Kimberley French / © Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Star Trek 4 will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, after the first two movies were helmed by Abrams and the third, Star Trek Beyond, was directed by Justin Lin.

EW reports that the studio has not yet entered negotiations with Pine, 41, Quinto, 44, Saldana, 43, or many of the other original cast members, including John Cho, Simon Pegg and Karl Urban. (Anton Yelchin, who appeared as Chekhov in the first three movies, died in 2016.)

According to EW, an early draft of the script for Star Trek 4 was penned by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, known for their work on Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Captain Marvel, respectively.

The screenplay, by Avatar 2's Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cameron Squires, will be based on Beer and Robertson-Dworet's.

Fargo series creator Noah Hawley was previously announced as director for the fourth installment in the revamped franchise, in November 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pine, Quinto and Saldana were expected to return to their roles of Jim Kirk, Spock and Nyota Uhura, respectively. (Reps for the three actors did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

Quentin Tarantino previously expressed interested in writing and directing his own take on Star Trek — he previously pitched his Star Trek idea to Paramount — although his friend and Star Trek scribe Pegg, 52, joked that Tarantino's version wouldn't be "Pulp Fiction in space" in a 2018 interview.