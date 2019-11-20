Star Trek 4 Is Officially on the Way with Fargo Series Creator as Its Director: Report

Star Trek 4 has been greenlit with a new director at the helm!

Fargo series creator Noah Hawley was announced as the director for the fourth installment in the revamped franchise, which was launched by J.J. Abrams in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana are expected to return to their roles of Jim Kirk, Spock and Nyota Uhura, respectively.

Reps for the three actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hawley has previously worked on television shows like Bones, Fargo and Legion and films such as Lucy in the Sky.

Image zoom Chris Pine in Star Trek Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures

Quentin Tarantino previously expressed interested in writing and directing his own take on Star Trek — he previously pitched his Star Trek idea to Paramount — although his friend and Star Trek scribe Simon Pegg joked that Tarantino’s version wouldn’t be “Pulp Fiction in space” in a 2018 interview.

“I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like ‘Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space,'” Tarantino said, which he says it will be.

“If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space,” Tarantino added with a laugh.

Despite his love of William Shatner’s Kirk, Tarantino also said he has enjoyed Pine‘s performance of the Spaceship Enterprise’s captain in the Abrams reboot.

“I thought Chris Pine channeled William Shatner. He didn’t go a serious actor-y way,” he said.