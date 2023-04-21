Stanley Tucci 'Tried to Get Out of' Oscar-Nominated 'Lovely Bones' Role: 'It Was a Tough Experience'

While he praised The Lovely Bones as "a wonderful movie," the actor said he would not be keen on playing his murderous character again

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 11:52 AM

Stanley Tucci has no desire to revisit one specific character.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight surrounding his new series Citadel, the 62-year-old actor spoke about some of his most memorable roles and admitted he would not be keen to again play George Harvey, his serial-killer character in 2009's The Lovely Bones.

"[It] was horrible," Tucci said of his experience with the character, who murders 14-year-old Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) before the latter watches her family — and her killer — from the "In-Between" after her death.

"It's a wonderful movie but it was a tough experience simply because of the role," he added.

Based on Alice Sebold's 2002 book of the same name, The Lovely Bones also starred Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Susan Sarandon, Michael Imperioli and Rose McIver.

Tucci was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as the elusive Harvey, but lost the Best Supporting Actor trophy to Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) that year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stanley Tucci The Lovely Bones - 2009
Stanley Tucci in The Lovely Bones (2009). Wingnut/Kobal/Shutterstock

RELATED GALLERY: From Big Night to The Devil Wears Prada: Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Roles in Film

Tucci told ET he tried to drop out from the role at one point: "I asked [director] Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role. I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job. But I was like, 'Why do you want me?' And he said, 'Because you're funny.' And I thought, 'Okay.' But I understand what he was saying."

"I think what he meant was that I wouldn't be too— not that I wouldn't be serious about it, but that I wouldn't be overly dramatic about it. That I would throw it away a bit. Which is what you have to do when you're playing somebody who's that awful, right? You can't play into it. Then, you know, it's over. Like, the movie's over. You just have to play against it."

While Tucci has said previously that fatherhood made him hesitant to accept the role, at the same time, he was up front with his three older children, whom he shared with late first wife Kate Tucci, about what it consisted of.

"I just say, 'And then the girl dies and I'm the person who kills her.' They'll say, 'Why do you kill her, Dad?' and I'll say, 'Because he's a very sick person. Okay, let's go eat,' " the actor said.

Stanley Tucci, actor, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival
Stanley Tucci. David Levenson/Getty Images

Back in 2010, the Hunger Games star, who has since gone on to welcome two more kids with now-wife Felicity Blunt, said his children "don't really like to watch movies with me in them."

"I think because I'm their father they just want me to be me," Tucci said. "When I was the bad guy in Kit Kittredge, my youngest daughter got really mad at me."

And they were definitely not fans of his outward appearance for his Lovely Bones role.

"They saw me dressed up as Mr. Harvey," Tucci told PEOPLE at the time. "They were like [in a high-pitched voice], 'Oooo. That's really disgusting.' "

Citadel premieres April 28 on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors Dropped from 2 Movie Projects, Multiple Brand Deals Following Arrest: Report
Jessica Chastain poses at the opening night of The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of "A Doll's House" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It
Scarlett Johansson and guests attend an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club ; Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+, attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
Scarlett Johansson Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a 'Good Guy'
Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace and husband/comedian Colin Jost arrive at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Scarlett Johansson Reveals the 'Fundamental' Secret to Success of Her Marriage to Colin Jost
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh to Reprise Role from 'Star Trek: Discovery' in New 'Star Trek' Movie: 'Dream Come True'
Ana de Armas attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere; Ana de Armas Blonde - 2022
Ana de Armas Says Oscar Nomination for Playing Marilyn Monroe Felt 'Surreal' (Exclusive)
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Studio Nixed It
Jeremy Renner 'Rennervations' TV show premiere
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Tells Police Snowplow 'Was Coming Straight at Me' Before Accident: Watch
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* * 'Back In Action' continues filming without Foxx
Cameron Diaz Returns to Filming 'Back in Action' as Doubles Sub for Hospitalized Jamie Foxx
ISSA RAE in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Issa Rae 'Can't Confirm or Deny Anything' About 'Barbie' Movie: 'I'm Shutting the F--- Up' (Exclusive)
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant"
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal Open Up About Spending COVID Lockdown Together (Exclusive)
netflix
Kentucky Man Sues Netflix After His Photo Was Used in 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker''' Documentary
Morgan Freeman backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Morgan Freeman Says Terms 'African-American' and 'Black History Month' Are 'An Insult'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized in Georgia as He Undergoes More Tests After Medical Complication
Rachel McAdams Lionsgate's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Los Angeles Premiere
Rachel McAdams Says 'Privilege' of Motherhood Helped Her Film 'It's Me, Margaret' (Exclusive)