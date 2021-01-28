"There's so much trust that has to be there," Stanley Tucci says of filming Supernova with friend and costar Colin Firth

Stanley Tucci on His 20-Year Friendship with Colin Firth and Their New Drama Supernova: 'He Is a Joy'

Although Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth have long since proven their acting talents via decades-long careers, their 20-year friendship makes their buzzworthy performances in the new drama Supernova all the more moving.

Written and directed by Harry Maqueen (Hinterland), the film revolves around a man struggling with early-onset dementia (Tucci), and how he and his partner of two decades (Firth) are dealing with the diagnosis.

Speaking to PEOPLE for the latest issue, Tucci says that he and Firth's friendship (which began during the filming of 2001's Conspiracy) made this particular filmmaking experience extra memorable — and delicious.

"Working with Colin was just a joy. He's a joy," says Tucci, 60, of Firth, also 60. "He's a brilliant actor, but he's also one of my best friends. We've known each other for so long, and we've both been through things, personally, that we've helped each other through and been there for really wonderful times. It's just nice to have that history. [During filming in England] he would come over for dinner every night, and he would cook dinner for us. And we never got tired of each other's company."

Tucci says that working with a friend makes the acting easier, especially when it comes to convincingly portraying onscreen banter.

"There's so much trust that has to be there. So when you know somebody really well, and you love them, like I love Colin, it's really fun," he says. "You see actors playing close friends, and there's that sort of jocular stuff that happens — that's the hardest stuff to recreate, more than the drama. And for us, that was just there. And that is not dissimilar from the way we are."

Tucci also praises Supernova writer/director Harry Maqueen for writing a universally-relatable story.

"I think what Harry did is pretty remarkable for a second-time filmmaker. He created this beautifully poetic, restrained, kind of Bergman-esque film and placed at its center a same-sex couple, in which their sexuality isn't even talked about," he explains. "It's just the way it is. I think he broke a lot of new ground with that, and I hope that we see more movies like that."