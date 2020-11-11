From Big Night to The Devil Wears Prada: Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Roles in Film

The prolific actor has transformed into several iconic characters throughout his decades-long career 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated March 09, 2022 11:50 AM

1 of 17

Secondo in Big Night

Credit: Timpano Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

In case you wanted to know what the usually bald Tucci looks like with hair, please see Big Night for reference.

Tucci co-wrote and co-directed the film with Campbell Scott, and starred opposite Tony Shalhoub as Italian brothers, Secondo and Primo. In the film, which takes place in the 1950s, the pair run an Italian restaurant named Paradise. 

It's fitting that the actor would write a film about the food business; he released The Tucci Cookbook in 2012, and has a new food memoir titled Taste: My Life Through Food.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Paul Epstein in Deconstructing Harry

Credit: Sweetland/Jean Doumanian Prods/Kobal/Shutterstoc

Tucci starred opposite Demi Moore in the 1997 Woody Allen film, playing a character inspired by Allen himself. He was part of a huge ensemble cast, but still managed to stand out in the film. He'd later reunite with Moore in the 2011 film Margin Call

3 of 17

Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream

Credit: Mario Tursi/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Every great actor has some Shakespeare under their belt, and Tucci is no exception. In 1999 he starred in an adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream as the mischievous fairy Puck.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Jerry Siegal in Maid in Manhattan

Credit: Barry Wetcher/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2002, Tucci played assistant Jerry Siegal in the romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan, keeping his boss (Ralph Fiennes) in check — or at least as much as he could amid running errands and walking his dog. 

Advertisement

5 of 17

Link Peterson in Shall We Dance

Credit: Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Shall We Dance, Tucci portrayed office BFF to Richard Gere's character, and impressed us all with his physical comedy, penchant for ballroom dance and the way he pulled off this wig and false teeth

6 of 17

Paul Child in Julie & Julia

Credit: Columbia/Scott Rudin Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Who doesn't wish they had a husband as supportive as Paul Child, whom Tucci portrayed in 2009's Julie & Julia alongside Meryl Streep's Julia?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada

Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tucci again starred opposite Streep as Miranda Priestley's right-hand man in the comedy, and showed the ropes to Anne Hathaway's Andy — including advising her what to wear (and what not to wear). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

George Harvey in The Lovely Bones

Credit: Wingnut/Kobal/Shutterstock

In a far cry from his usual lighthearted fare, Tucci was nearly unrecognizable as serial killer George Harvey. The risk paid off: He earned an Academy Award nomination for the role. 

Advertisement

9 of 17

Dill Penderghast in Easy A

Credit: Adam Taylor/Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock

Proving the old saying "there are no small parts," Tucci managed to steal every scene he was in as the cool, sarcastic dad to Emma Stone's Olive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Sean in Burlesque

Credit: De Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor thrives in roles where he plays the mentor. In Burlesque, Tucci showed new girl Ali (played by Christina Aguilera) how things were done in the burlesque club — owned by none other than Cher. 

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Because it's been so many years, you may have forgotten that Tucci played the German scientist who discovered Steve Rogers and gave him his superpowers. What we're saying is, without Stanley Tucci, there would pretty much be no Captain America. Let that sink in. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games Series

Credit: Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Flashy and over the top, Tucci played the well-coifed and ultra-bronzed Master of Ceremonies in The Hunger Games films. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Mitchell Garabedian in Spotlight

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

He's not in the film for very long, but Tucci does what Tucci does best: stand out. He played Mitchel Garbedian, an attorney who lets his conscience be his guide, telling Mark Ruffalo's character about the abuse occurring within the Catholic Church. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Maestro Cadenza in Beauty and the Beast

Credit: Disney

Be our guest and watch Tucci bring his signature charm to the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Jack Maye in The Children Act

Credit: Toledo/BBC/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2017, Tucci took another serious turn, playing Emma Thompson's estranged husband in the high-stakes drama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Mr. Stringer in The Witches

Credit: DANIEL SMITH/Warner Bros.

Tucci reunited with his The Devil Wears Prada castmate Anne Hathaway for the 2020 remake of The Witches.

"It's nice to be with somebody that you know when you're going into a film. Because you start a new film and it's like the first day of school, all the time, no matter how many films you've done," he told EW of the experience, adding, "To know you're going to be working with someone that you love, who's so talented, it helps you relax right away."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Bartender of Our Dreams

Credit: Stanley Tucci/Instagram

As social media fans can attest, it turns out the role of Tucci's lifetime is that of making the perfect Negroni during quarantine. Bravo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger