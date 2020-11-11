From Big Night to The Devil Wears Prada: Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Roles in Film
The prolific actor has transformed into several iconic characters throughout his decades-long career
Secondo in Big Night
In case you wanted to know what the usually bald Tucci looks like with hair, please see Big Night for reference.
Tucci co-wrote and co-directed the film with Campbell Scott, and starred opposite Tony Shalhoub as Italian brothers, Secondo and Primo. In the film, which takes place in the 1950s, the pair run an Italian restaurant named Paradise.
It's fitting that the actor would write a film about the food business; he released The Tucci Cookbook in 2012, and has a new food memoir titled Taste: My Life Through Food.
Paul Epstein in Deconstructing Harry
Tucci starred opposite Demi Moore in the 1997 Woody Allen film, playing a character inspired by Allen himself. He was part of a huge ensemble cast, but still managed to stand out in the film. He'd later reunite with Moore in the 2011 film Margin Call.
Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream
Every great actor has some Shakespeare under their belt, and Tucci is no exception. In 1999 he starred in an adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream as the mischievous fairy Puck.
Jerry Siegal in Maid in Manhattan
In 2002, Tucci played assistant Jerry Siegal in the romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan, keeping his boss (Ralph Fiennes) in check — or at least as much as he could amid running errands and walking his dog.
Link Peterson in Shall We Dance
In Shall We Dance, Tucci portrayed office BFF to Richard Gere's character, and impressed us all with his physical comedy, penchant for ballroom dance and the way he pulled off this wig and false teeth.
Paul Child in Julie & Julia
Who doesn't wish they had a husband as supportive as Paul Child, whom Tucci portrayed in 2009's Julie & Julia alongside Meryl Streep's Julia?
Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada
Tucci again starred opposite Streep as Miranda Priestley's right-hand man in the comedy, and showed the ropes to Anne Hathaway's Andy — including advising her what to wear (and what not to wear).
George Harvey in The Lovely Bones
In a far cry from his usual lighthearted fare, Tucci was nearly unrecognizable as serial killer George Harvey. The risk paid off: He earned an Academy Award nomination for the role.
Dill Penderghast in Easy A
Proving the old saying "there are no small parts," Tucci managed to steal every scene he was in as the cool, sarcastic dad to Emma Stone's Olive.
Sean in Burlesque
The actor thrives in roles where he plays the mentor. In Burlesque, Tucci showed new girl Ali (played by Christina Aguilera) how things were done in the burlesque club — owned by none other than Cher.
Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.
Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger
Because it's been so many years, you may have forgotten that Tucci played the German scientist who discovered Steve Rogers and gave him his superpowers. What we're saying is, without Stanley Tucci, there would pretty much be no Captain America. Let that sink in.
Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games Series
Flashy and over the top, Tucci played the well-coifed and ultra-bronzed Master of Ceremonies in The Hunger Games films.
Mitchell Garabedian in Spotlight
He's not in the film for very long, but Tucci does what Tucci does best: stand out. He played Mitchel Garbedian, an attorney who lets his conscience be his guide, telling Mark Ruffalo's character about the abuse occurring within the Catholic Church.
Maestro Cadenza in Beauty and the Beast
Be our guest and watch Tucci bring his signature charm to the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.
Jack Maye in The Children Act
In 2017, Tucci took another serious turn, playing Emma Thompson's estranged husband in the high-stakes drama.
Mr. Stringer in The Witches
Tucci reunited with his The Devil Wears Prada castmate Anne Hathaway for the 2020 remake of The Witches.
"It's nice to be with somebody that you know when you're going into a film. Because you start a new film and it's like the first day of school, all the time, no matter how many films you've done," he told EW of the experience, adding, "To know you're going to be working with someone that you love, who's so talented, it helps you relax right away."
Bartender of Our Dreams
As social media fans can attest, it turns out the role of Tucci's lifetime is that of making the perfect Negroni during quarantine. Bravo.