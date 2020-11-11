From Big Night to The Devil Wears Prada: Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Roles in Film

In case you wanted to know what the usually bald Tucci looks like with hair, please see Big Night for reference.

Tucci co-wrote and co-directed the film with Campbell Scott, and starred opposite Tony Shalhoub as Italian brothers, Secondo and Primo. In the film, which takes place in the 1950s, the pair run an Italian restaurant named Paradise.

It's fitting that the actor would write a film about the food business; he released The Tucci Cookbook in 2012, and has a new food memoir titled Taste: My Life Through Food.