Stanley Tucci Reveals His Late Wife Met His Current One at a 2006 Movie Premiere: It's 'So Odd'

"I have a photo of them together, which is so odd," the actor said

Stanley Tucci is opening up about an "odd" occasion where his late wife once met his current wife.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of the WTF With Marc Maron Podcast, the 60-year-old actor revealed that his late wife, Kate Tucci, met his current wife, Felicity Blunt, at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. Felicity is the sister of Stanley's costar, Emily Blunt, from the 2006 comedy.

"We found out just before I did that movie that she had breast cancer," Tucci said of Kate, who he married in 1995. "So I did the movie, and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that."

"But that's where I met Emily and we became friends," he added. "And, actually, Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity."

Stanley's revelation about the two women meeting comes shortly after The Hunger Games star opened up last month about his first wife's death.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Holly Williams, Stanley said that he still grieves the loss of Kate, who ended up dying in 2009 of breast cancer at age 47. "You never stop grieving," said Tucci, who shares twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, and daughter Camilla, 19, with Kate.

"It's still hard after 11 years," he added. "It's still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can't let it ... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

Stanley later wed Felicity, an English literary agent, in 2012. The actor and his second wife also eventually welcomed children together: 6-year-old son Matteo Oliver, and 2-year-old daughter Emilia Giovanna.

Stanley previously spoke about the death of his first wife in an interview with NPR in 2010, just one year after her death.