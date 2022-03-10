Stanley Tucci talks to PEOPLE about being considered a sex symbol and more in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

Stanley Tucci Embraces His Sex-Symbol Status at 61: 'I Don't Get It' — But 'It's Wonderful'

Stanley Tucci isn't sure why he's considered a sex symbol, but he's not mad about it.

In an exclusive interview for this week's PEOPLE cover story, the 61-year-old actor says he "feel(s) great about" the label, even if "I don't get it."

"Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," he quips. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad."

As for his general popularity, the host of CNN's food and travel series Searching for Italy says his Instagram following "explod(ed)" back in 2020, after her posted a video of himself putting together a Negroni cocktail.

"It changed my life completely," Tucci says. "All I had to do was be myself."

Stanley Tucci photographed at a studio in London on February, 23 2022 Stanley Tucci | Credit: Matt Holyoak

Tucci's sister-in-law and Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt sings his praises too, telling PEOPLE that the actor, who is married to her sister Felicity Blunt, is "a beautiful painter" and "a great drummer" — as well as "weirdly flexible," with "a leg lift that rivals Jane Fonda's."

"He's an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts," says Emily, 39. "And it's through having a damn good time."

Stanley Tucci photographed at a studio in London on February, 23 2022 Stanley Tucci | Credit: Matt Holyoak

As for how he spends his free time these days, Tucci says, "A perfect day off for me would be going to the farmer's market, buy a bunch of food, start cooking, play with the kids."

"Then have people over for dinner," he adds. "To me, that's just a great day."

CNN's Searching for Italy follows Tucci exploring his Italian roots, putting the spotlight on the many little-known delights of Italy's diverse culinary culture. The six-episode first season premiered last February, and won an Emmy months later for outstanding hosted nonfiction series.