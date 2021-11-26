Tucci was decked out in a festive green-and-black flannel and his signature thick-rimmed glasses in the picture with the Jack Ryan star

Stanley Tucci Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brother-in-Law John Krasinski: 'From My Family to Yours'

Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski: the most lovable brothers-in-law of all time?

Tucci, 61, on Thursday shared a sweet Polaroid-style photo of him and Krasinski, 42, partaking in some family holiday festivities over Thanksgiving.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS," Tucci, who was decked out in a festive green-and-black flannel and his signature thick-rimmed glasses, captioned the picture with the former Office star, which shows the two engaging in what looks like some serious conversation on Turkey Day.

A quick refresher on how Tucci and Krasinski are related: The Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy star is married to Emily Blunt's sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt.

Emily, 38, married Krasinski in 2010 and introduced Tucci, her Devil Wears Prada costar, to her sister at her and Krasinski's wedding. Tucci and Felicity then tied the knot in 2012.

In addition to the picture of him and Krasinski spending the holiday together, Tucci reposted TikTok user Alexis Shoen's video about the Supernova actor and Jack Ryan star being related, admitting that when she is "stressed out about the weight of the world," she remembers that the two actors are brothers-in-law.

"John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci are both the American sons-in-law in the Blunt family," Shoen said in the video that Tucci re-shared. "And that means there's probably been a situation where — I feel better already — at some point, they have, I don't know, worn those paper hats that you wear on Boxing Day … and also that they probably have, like, shook hands while carrying a side dish they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner somewhere in America."

"It is my deepest meditative practice to just go through this scenario in my head," she added.

This isn't the first time Krasinski has made an appearance on the Taste: My Life Through Food author's Instagram around the holidays.