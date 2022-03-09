Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt's Relationship in Pictures

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt first met through Emily Blunt and later got married in 2012. Together, they have two kids, son named Matteo Oliver and a daughter named Emilia Giovanna. See their cutest pictures together over the years

By Kelsie Gibson March 09, 2022 11:35 AM

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in July 2015

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt first met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, where Tucci was introduced to Blunt by her sister (and his costar) Emily Blunt.

They eventually reconnected years later at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding in 2010, the year after the death of his wife Kate. The two began to date before tying the knot in 2012

The couple have had two children since, and given fans glimpses inside their relationship, including this appearance at Anna Jones's cookbook launch in July 2015. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in April 2018

Tucci and Blunt, who was pregnant with their second child at the time, attended the premiere of The Quiet Place, which stars her sister and brother-in-law.

Blunt and Tucci have two kids together, a son named Matteo Oliver, whom they welcomed in 2015, and a daughter named Emilia Giovanna, whom they welcomed in 2018. Blunt is also stepmom to Tucci's three kids, Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla, from his previous relationship with late wife Kate Tucci

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt

Blunt gave Tucci a smooch on the shoulder as they attended the 2011 US Open together. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in February 2012

During New York Fashion Week in 2012, Tucci and Blunt went glam at the amfAR New York Gala. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in March 2012

In March 2012, the two were all smiles as they attended the L.A. premiere of The Hunger Games, which stars Tucci as Caesar Flickerman. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in October 2012

Tucci and Blunt took a moment together at the Peter and the Starcatcher premiere on Broadway in October 2012. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in July 2015

The couple posed for a selfie as they attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2015. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in July 2021

Tucci shared some sweet snapshots of him and Blunt as they enjoyed a little vacation at Watergate Bay Hotel together in July 2021. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in November 2015

At an event in November 2015, Tucci pulled Blunt in close as they posed for the cameras. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in February 2016

The two looked dapper as they attended the British Academy Film Awards in matching black looks in February 2016. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in June 2016

The couple cuddled up in the stands as they attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in June 2016. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in April 2017

The two shared a hug as they attended the launch of The Ned in London in April 2017. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in June 2016

The duo were all smiles as they attended the Summer Gala for The Old Vic in June 2016. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in January 2020

During Paris Fashion Week in 2020, the duo smiles for the cameras as they attended the Paul Smith AW20 50th Anniversary show. 

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt in July 2021

The two watched the sunset on the beach during their vacation in north Cornwall in 2021. 

