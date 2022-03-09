Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt's Relationship in Pictures

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt first met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, where Tucci was introduced to Blunt by her sister (and his costar) Emily Blunt.

They eventually reconnected years later at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding in 2010, the year after the death of his wife Kate. The two began to date before tying the knot in 2012.

The couple have had two children since, and given fans glimpses inside their relationship, including this appearance at Anna Jones's cookbook launch in July 2015.