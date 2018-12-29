Marvel and Mark Ruffalo Pay Tribute to Stan Lee on His 96th Birthday: 'Thank You for Everything'

Legendary comic writer Stan Lee is being honored on what would have been his 96th birthday.

On Friday, Marvel Entertainment shared a sketch of Lee on Twitter in honor of the special occasion. “On his birthday, join us in remembering Stan Lee. Happy Birthday, Stan. Thank you for everything,” Marvel wrote.

The sweet tribute prompted a number of fans, including celebrities, to share their memories of Lee, who was the brains behind The Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor and more.

“Thank you, Stan. We miss ya but your legacy & characters will live forever,” one fan tweeted.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in The Avengers also shared a tribute to Lee on Twitter. “Thank you always for your vision and magic, Stan. Happy Birthday,” he wrote.

Fellow comic book writer Rob Liefeld also paid tribute to Lee.

“Stan Lee’s Birthday should absolutely be a holiday, a stamp, a national honor. I hope it comes to pass in my lifetime. The very best creative resume in the world of entertainment. I grew up loving his comics and now my children do as well. He put smiles on countless faces. Comic books deserve this, as does @therealstanlee for being the greatest ambassador our world of comic books has ever known!” Liefeld captioned an Instagram of himself and Lee.

Lee’s Twitter account also shared a message about the late star. “Today would have been Stan’s 96th birthday. We thank him for all the marvelous characters, incredible stories, and endless inspiration he brought to fans around the globe. How are you celebrating Stan today?” the page read.

Lee died on Nov. 12 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The Marvel Comics icon’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, respiratory and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Health obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday.

The icon suffered from aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when one inhales food, drink, vomit or saliva into their lungs. In late February, he revealed he was battling pneumonia, explaining to TMZ that he had to cancel several appearances because of his illness.

Four days after his death, on Nov. 16, Lee’s POW! Entertainment said the comic book legend was laid to rest “in accordance to his final wishes.”

“As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan’s honor,” the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them.”