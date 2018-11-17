Stan Lee's 'Final Wishes' Honored with a Private Funeral 4 Days After His Death

Stan Lee‘s family bid farewell to the iconic comic book writer in a private funeral held four days after his death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lee’s POW! Entertainment said he was laid to rest “in accordance to his final wishes.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan’s honor,” the company said in the statement.

“Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Marvel Comics Shares Moving Video Tribute to Late Stan Lee — Watch

Stan Lee Matt Carr/Getty

Those seeking to pay their tributes to Lee can post their messages on a “memory wall” created on the late writer’s website.

The company announced it was also planning a tribute, saying, “The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come.”

RELATED: Stan Lee Died Before Seeing His ‘Poignant’ Cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Directors Reveal

Stan Lee POW! Entertainment

Lee died on Monday at the age of 95.

His death came just under a year and a half after his wife Joan Lee died in July 2017 at age 93. They had been married for 69 years at the time of her death.

He is survived by his daughter Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee.