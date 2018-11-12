Stan Lee Dead at 95: See the Marvel Legend's Life Through the Years

Erika Goldring/Getty
1975
AP
1976
AP
1978
Santi Visalli/Getty
1988
Nick Ut/AP
2002
Kevin Winter/Getty
2004
Vince Bucci/Getty
2011
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: Comic book legend Stan Lee and wife Joan Lee attend a ceremony honoring Stan Lee with the 2,428th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
2012
Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock
2015
Kevin Winter/Getty
2018
Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/ Getty Images
1 of 12
Advertisement