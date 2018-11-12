Stan Lee Dead at 95: See the Marvel Legend's Life Through the Years

The man behind Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and X-Men died on Monday at 95. Here's his life in pictures

More
Sophie T. Stern
November 12, 2018 03:56 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stan-lee">Stan Lee</a>, the father of Marvel Comics&rsquo; most beloved superheroes, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 95.</p> <p>Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.</p>
pinterest

Stan Lee, the father of Marvel Comics’ most beloved superheroes, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 95.

Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Lee, center left, blowing out the candles of a Marvel cake at the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention in March 1975.</p>
pinterest
1975

Lee, center left, blowing out the candles of a Marvel cake at the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention in March 1975.

AP
<p>Lee, standing, with artist John Romita, discussing a <em>Spider-Man</em> comic book cover at Marvel headquarters on in January 1976. Lee co-created Spider-Man along with X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four and more.</p>
pinterest
1976

Lee, standing, with artist John Romita, discussing a Spider-Man comic book cover at Marvel headquarters on in January 1976. Lee co-created Spider-Man along with X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four and more.

AP
<p>Lee at his desk at Marvel Studios in June 1978. Lee made his comic book debut in 1941 with &#8220;Captain America Foils a Traitor&#8217;s Revenge.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
1978

Lee at his desk at Marvel Studios in June 1978. Lee made his comic book debut in 1941 with “Captain America Foils a Traitor’s Revenge.”

Santi Visalli/Getty
<p>Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer, left, on set for <em>The Incredible Hulk Returns&nbsp;</em>in May 1988. Lee would make his first cameo in the made-for-TV sequel&nbsp;<em>The Trial of the Incredible Hulk</em>.</p>
pinterest
1988

Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer, left, on set for The Incredible Hulk Returns in May 1988. Lee would make his first cameo in the made-for-TV sequel The Trial of the Incredible Hulk.

Nick Ut/AP
<p>Lee, right, poses with Tobey Maguire at the premiere of <em>Spider-Man</em> in April 2002. Lee is credited with popularizing superheros with flawed, human personalities.</p>
pinterest
2002

Lee, right, poses with Tobey Maguire at the premiere of Spider-Man in April 2002. Lee is credited with popularizing superheros with flawed, human personalities.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Lee attending the premiere of <em>Spider-Man 2</em> in June 2004.</p>
pinterest
2004

Lee attending the premiere of Spider-Man 2 in June 2004.

Vince Bucci/Getty
<p>Lee being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2011 with wife Joan Lee. Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 93.</p>
pinterest
2011

Lee being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2011 with wife Joan Lee. Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 93.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: Comic book legend Stan Lee and wife Joan Lee attend a ceremony honoring Stan Lee with the 2,428th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
<p>Lee attends the premiere of <em>The Avengers</em> with Scarlett Johansson in April 2012.</p>
pinterest
2012

Lee attends the premiere of The Avengers with Scarlett Johansson in April 2012.

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lee, right, attends premiere of&nbsp;<em>Ant-Man</em>&nbsp;with Paul Rudd in June 2015.</p>
pinterest
2015

Lee, right, attends premiere of Ant-Man with Paul Rudd in June 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Lee in his final public appearance, at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Avengers: Infinity War&nbsp;</em>in April 2018.</p>
pinterest
2018

Lee in his final public appearance, at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018.

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/ Getty Images
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 Erika Goldring/Getty

Stan Lee, the father of Marvel Comics’ most beloved superheroes, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 95.

Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.

Advertisement
2 of 11 AP

1975

Lee, center left, blowing out the candles of a Marvel cake at the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention in March 1975.

3 of 11 AP

1976

Lee, standing, with artist John Romita, discussing a Spider-Man comic book cover at Marvel headquarters on in January 1976. Lee co-created Spider-Man along with X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four and more.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Santi Visalli/Getty

1978

Lee at his desk at Marvel Studios in June 1978. Lee made his comic book debut in 1941 with “Captain America Foils a Traitor’s Revenge.”

Advertisement
5 of 11 Nick Ut/AP

1988

Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer, left, on set for The Incredible Hulk Returns in May 1988. Lee would make his first cameo in the made-for-TV sequel The Trial of the Incredible Hulk.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Kevin Winter/Getty

2002

Lee, right, poses with Tobey Maguire at the premiere of Spider-Man in April 2002. Lee is credited with popularizing superheros with flawed, human personalities.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Vince Bucci/Getty

2004

Lee attending the premiere of Spider-Man 2 in June 2004.

Advertisement
8 of 11 HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: Comic book legend Stan Lee and wife Joan Lee attend a ceremony honoring Stan Lee with the 2,428th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2011

Lee being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2011 with wife Joan Lee. Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 93.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

2012

Lee attends the premiere of The Avengers with Scarlett Johansson in April 2012.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Kevin Winter/Getty

2015

Lee, right, attends premiere of Ant-Man with Paul Rudd in June 2015.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/ Getty Images

2018

Lee in his final public appearance, at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.