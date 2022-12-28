Entertainment Movies Marvel Legend Stan Lee's Life in Photos The man behind Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men would have been 100 on Dec. 28 By Sophie T. Stern and Stephanie Sengwe Published on December 28, 2022 12:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 13 Erika Goldring/Getty Stan Lee, the creative mind behind some of Marvel Comics' most beloved superheroes, died on Nov. 12, 2018. He was 95. Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native. In honor of what would have been the artist's 100th birthday on Dec. 28, look back at his life in photos. 02 of 13 1975 AP Lee, center left, blowing out the candles of a Marvel cake at the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention in March 1975. 03 of 13 1976 AP Lee, standing, with artist John Romita, discussing a Spider-Man comic book cover at Marvel headquarters on in January 1976. Lee co-created Spider-Man along with X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four and more. 04 of 13 1978 Santi Visalli/Getty Lee at his desk at Marvel Studios in June 1978. Lee made his comic book debut in 1941 with "Captain America Foils a Traitor's Revenge." 05 of 13 1988 Nick Ut/AP Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer, left, on set for The Incredible Hulk Returns in May 1988. Lee would make his first cameo in the made-for-TV sequel The Trial of the Incredible Hulk. 06 of 13 2002 Kevin Winter/Getty Lee, right, poses with Tobey Maguire at the premiere of Spider-Man in April 2002. Lee is credited with popularizing superheros with flawed, human personalities. 07 of 13 2004 Vince Bucci/Getty Lee attending the premiere of Spider-Man 2 in June 2004. 08 of 13 2010 Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Stan Lee poses with the cast of The Big Bang Theory after making a guest appearance on season three of the hit show. 09 of 13 2011 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Lee being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2011 with wife Joan Lee. Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 93. 10 of 13 2012 Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock Lee attends the premiere of The Avengers with Scarlett Johansson in April 2012. 11 of 13 2015 Kevin Winter/Getty Lee, right, attends premiere of Ant-Man with Paul Rudd in June 2015. 12 of 13 2018 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The comic legende poses with Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles Black Panther premiere in February 2018. 13 of 13 2018 Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/ Getty Images Lee in his final public appearance, at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018.