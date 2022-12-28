Marvel Legend Stan Lee's Life in Photos

The man behind Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men would have been 100 on Dec. 28

By Sophie T. Stern
and Stephanie Sengwe
Published on December 28, 2022 12:52 PM
01 of 13
2018 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans
Erika Goldring/Getty

Stan Lee, the creative mind behind some of Marvel Comics' most beloved superheroes, died on Nov. 12, 2018. He was 95.

Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.

In honor of what would have been the artist's 100th birthday on Dec. 28, look back at his life in photos.

02 of 13

1975

Stan Lee, Joan Lee
AP

Lee, center left, blowing out the candles of a Marvel cake at the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention in March 1975.

03 of 13

1976

Stan Lee, John Romita
AP

Lee, standing, with artist John Romita, discussing a Spider-Man comic book cover at Marvel headquarters on in January 1976. Lee co-created Spider-Man along with X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four and more.

04 of 13

1978

Stan Lee Of Marvel Comics
Santi Visalli/Getty

Lee at his desk at Marvel Studios in June 1978. Lee made his comic book debut in 1941 with "Captain America Foils a Traitor's Revenge."

05 of 13

1988

Stan Lee, Lou Ferrigno, Eric Kramer
Nick Ut/AP

Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer, left, on set for The Incredible Hulk Returns in May 1988. Lee would make his first cameo in the made-for-TV sequel The Trial of the Incredible Hulk.

06 of 13

2002

Spider-Man premiere
Kevin Winter/Getty

Lee, right, poses with Tobey Maguire at the premiere of Spider-Man in April 2002. Lee is credited with popularizing superheros with flawed, human personalities.

07 of 13

2004

GettyImages-50987603
Vince Bucci/Getty

Lee attending the premiere of Spider-Man 2 in June 2004.

08 of 13

2010

Stan Lee, big bang theory
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

Stan Lee poses with the cast of The Big Bang Theory after making a guest appearance on season three of the hit show.

09 of 13

2011

Stan Lee Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lee being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2011 with wife Joan Lee. Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 93.

10 of 13

2012

'The Avengers' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 11 Apr 2012
Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Lee attends the premiere of The Avengers with Scarlett Johansson in April 2012.

11 of 13

2015

Premiere Of Marvel's "Ant-Man" - Red Carpet
Kevin Winter/Getty

Lee, right, attends premiere of Ant-Man with Paul Rudd in June 2015.

12 of 13

2018

Chadwick Boseman and Stan Lee
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The comic legende poses with Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles Black Panther premiere in February 2018.

13 of 13

2018

"Avengers: Infinity War" World Premiere
Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/ Getty Images

Lee in his final public appearance, at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018.

