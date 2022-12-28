Marvel Legend Stan Lee's Life in Photos

01 of 13

Erika Goldring/Getty

Stan Lee, the creative mind behind some of Marvel Comics' most beloved superheroes, died on Nov. 12, 2018. He was 95.

Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.

In honor of what would have been the artist's 100th birthday on Dec. 28, look back at his life in photos.