See Stan Lee's Last Public Appearance at Avengers: Infinity War Premiere Before His Death at 95

Legendary comic book creator Stan Lee was all smiles the last time the public saw him.

The man behind the Marvel comic and movie universe died Monday at the age of 95, just under 7 months after he made his last public appearance at the April 23 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Disney on the red carpet, Lee gave a shout out to his fans, thanking them “for having spent all these years coming to see my cameos [in the Marvel films].”

Stan Lee

Lee was often a staple at the elaborate red carpets Disney set for its Marvel movies, and he was a crowd favorite. Though he was aided by a mobility scooter, Lee took time to meet fans and sign autographs and later hopped out of the scooter to take plenty of pictures.

Stan Lee

Stan Lee

The longtime comic book writer looked proud as he made his way down the purple carpet for the yet-unreleased blockbuster movie.

The Marvel legend revealed he was batting pneumonia in late February to TMZ, explaining he had to cancel several appearances because of his illness. Shortly before, Lee appeared at the Black Panther premiere in a wheelchair.

Lee lost his longtime wife Joan, who died at the age of 93 last July. “She was the girl I had been drawing all my life,” Lee once recalled of his late wife.