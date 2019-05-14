Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against the Marvel Legend

Stan Lee‘s former business manager Keya Morgan has been accused of allegedly abusing the Marvel icon, who died last year at 95.

Morgan was charged with five counts of elder abuse, including false imprisonment, forgery and fraud, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. An arrest warrant has been issued for Morgan at $300,000.

Morgan’s attorney, Alex Kessel, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “My client stands firmly on his presumption of innocence. I expect him to be completely exonerated of all charges. Mr. Morgan has never abused Mr. Stan Lee in any way.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has had trouble with the law. In June 2018, Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report.

At the time, it was suggested the incident was linked to a report that Lee was allegedly confronted by two gunmen during an attempted robbery at his home earlier that month, according to THR at the time.

Stan Lee and Keya Morgan Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The arrest came two days after Lee said Morgan was his “partner and business manager” in a Twitter video.

“It has come to my attention that many people contact other companies or other people trying to get in touch with me,” Lee said. “I just want to go on the record saying I have only one partner, only partner who does represent me, and that’s Keya Morgan. Anybody else who claims to be my rep is just making that story up.”

Before his passing, the comic book creator claimed both of his ex-business partners, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, took advantage of him while he was grieving the loss of his wife and claimed the two “knew about [his] diagnosis of advanced macular degeneration, which has left him unable to read or drive on his own since about 2015, and they prayed [sic] on his infirmities while he was in a state of disrepair.”

In October 2018, Lee addressed claims that he was suffering from elder abuse at the hands of his daughter J.C.

The pair addressed the rumors in a dual interview in October, with Lee telling The Daily Beast, “There really isn’t that much drama. As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life.”

“I’m pretty damn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping that she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us,” he said. “I don’t know what this is all about… We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone.”

He added, “I’ll probably have one with you, where I’ll be saying, ‘I didn’t say that!’ But, that’s life.”

J.C., 69, added the accusations, which came from Lee’s business partner Keya Morgan, were totally false. “As long as I’ve lived, I have never touched my mother, my father or a dog. Never,” she said.

Lee was best known for co-creating characters such as Spider-Man, the Black Panther, the X-Men, Iron Man and countless others.