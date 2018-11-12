Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen and More Stars Mourn Stan Lee's Death at 95: 'A Great Mind'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Marvel mastermind Stan Lee who died at 95 on Monday.

Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.

Ryan Reynolds, the actor behind Marvel’s Deadpool character, tweeted, “Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Jamie Chung, who voiced a Big Hero 6 The Series character alongside Lee, celebrated Lee’s civil justice work. “He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil,” she wrote. “It was an honor working for you.”

RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil. It was an honor working for you. #stanlee https://t.co/qTXoRM3q0Q — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) November 12, 2018

Iron Fist actress Rosario Dawson shared that she was, “Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee.”

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, lamented, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Even stars who aren’t tied to the Marvel universe felt Lee’s loss. Seth Rogen also appreciated Lee’s inclusivity, writing, “Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.”

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Added musician Gene Simmons, “Thank you for your imagination.”

Thank you for your imagination. A great mind. https://t.co/hklJQ5kdD6 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

Rest in power, Stan Lee! 95 years young and what a life he lived! A legacy that will last far after we are all gone! #RIP pic.twitter.com/eXJ9qGkJ3A — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 12, 2018

stan lee created an entire universe for us before leaving this one. rip to a legend — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace, Uatu! @TheRealStanLee Your characters and stories have defined generations…https://t.co/UkyKN8wY6X — Robert DeLong (@DeLongMusic) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee, 95.

The genius who gave the world so many wonderful comics.

A Marvel of a man. pic.twitter.com/UtdasQrVrH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 12, 2018