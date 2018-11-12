Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen and More Stars Mourn Stan Lee's Death at 95: 'A Great Mind'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Marvel mastermind Stan Lee who died at 95 on Monday.
Lee helped create many of the beloved Marvel superheroes who have gone on to inspire dozens of movies, TV shows and video games. Everyone from Spider-Man and The Hulk, to Ant-Man and Thor came from the mind of the New York City native.
Ryan Reynolds, the actor behind Marvel’s Deadpool character, tweeted, “Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”
Jamie Chung, who voiced a Big Hero 6 The Series character alongside Lee, celebrated Lee’s civil justice work. “He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil,” she wrote. “It was an honor working for you.”
Iron Fist actress Rosario Dawson shared that she was, “Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee.”
Captain America himself, Chris Evans, lamented, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”
Even stars who aren’t tied to the Marvel universe felt Lee’s loss. Seth Rogen also appreciated Lee’s inclusivity, writing, “Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.”
Added musician Gene Simmons, “Thank you for your imagination.”