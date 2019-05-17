Stan Lee Didn't Get to See Avengers: Endgame Before His Death, Reveals Marvel President

Marvel mastermind Stan Lee didn’t see the epic big screen culmination of his characters before his death.

Lee, who died in Nov. 2018 at the age of 95, always preferred to watch the final cuts of the Marvel movies at the world premieres — and not view footage beforehand. Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed the news during a Reddit AMA earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Stan Lee, the Comic Book Legend Behind Marvel, Dies at 95

“Stan loved to wait to see the final movie at the premiere, so unfortunately he did not get to see the finished movie. Stan got a download of the full story the day he came and shot his cameo,” Feige answered after a fan asked about the late Marvel creator.

But while he didn’t make it to the premiere, Lee still made one of his iconic cameos in the movie. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that the cameo, which features Lee dressed as a ’70s version of himself, is the last one the late comic book writer ever filmed.

“It’s his last one committed to film,” Joe Russo told Mashable. “I have to say, I think it’s astonishing that this would be his last cameo. It’s just kind of mind-boggling that he made it to the end of this run. I can’t believe it.”

RELATED: Stan Lee’s Avengers: Endgame Cameo Is His Last ‘Committed to Film,’ Say Directors

Stan Lee Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Lee’s last public appearance was at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in April 2018, which was part one of the two-part epic that concluded the storyline Marvel started in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Lee’s first cameo happened all the way back in 1989 in the TV movie The Trial of the Incredible Hulk. He went on to appear in every major movie that featured his adored characters, including the Fantastic Four and X-Men movies.

His last cameo before Endgame appeared in Captain Marvel last month, and the movie honored him by replacing the opening Marvel logo with all shots of his cameos from previous films.

is now playing.