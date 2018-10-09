Stan Lee Addresses Claims That His Daughter Abused Him: 'We Have Occasional Spats'

After Stan Lee‘s wife died in late 2017, allegations from his business partner have swirled around the Marvels comics creator that he’s been a victim of elder abuse at the hands of his daughter J.C. — but now the pair is addressing these stories in a dual interview.

“There really isn’t that much drama. As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life,” Lee, 95, told The Daily Beast. “I’m pretty damn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping that she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us. I don’t know what this is all about… We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone. I’ll probably have one with you, where I’ll be saying, ‘I didn’t say that!’ But, that’s life.”

Stan Lee Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

J.C., 68, added that the accusations made by Lee’s business partner Keya Morgan that she’d been abusing him were totally false, starting with Morgan’s timeline. He allegedly told the outlet he was with Lee for 10 years, but “No. He was with him for six months—that period of time. And a year or two before,” J.C., short for Joan Celia, said.

“As long as I’ve lived, I have never touched my mother, my father, or a dog. Never,” she added.

Morgan, who hasn’t responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, was arrested on a warrant in early June on suspicion of filing a false police report, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was later charged with two counts of filing a false report of an emergency and two counts of filing a false report of a crime, according to The Blast.

Stan Lee and Keya Morgan Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In May, Lee filed a $1 billion lawsuit against his ex-business partners at POW! Entertainment, whom he claims took advantage of his name without his permission, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE.

Lee founded the production company in 2001 alongside current CEO Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, whom he claims in the complaint “conspired and agreed to broker a sham deal to sell POW! to a company in China and fraudulently steal [Lee’s] identity, name, image and likeness as part of a nefarious scheme to benefit financially at Lee’s expense.”

And in April, he sued his ex-manager Jerardo Olivarez for allegedly duping him out of millions of dollars — and stealing his blood, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE.

Stan Lee Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Two months before, Lee allegedly signed a document claiming that Morgan was one of three men with “bad intentions” trying to influence J.C. — leverage that the document claims could be used to wipe his $50 to $70 million fortune clean and leave his daughter ultimately homeless.

Lee has since called the document “totally incorrect, inaccurate, misleading, and insulting” — though a lawyer involved in preparing the document says Lee approved everything in it.