Stan Lee's Company Slams Bill Maher for His 'Disgusting' Response to Marvel Legend's Death

Stan Lee’s team will not let his legacy be tarnished by Bill Maher.

The controversial host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, 62, wrote about Lee’s death at 95 on his blog earlier this month, where he criticized fans for mourning over the comic book icon who only “inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.” The post was about generations of readers who grow up with comic books and subsequently think real life, or “adulting,” is too hard.

Maher concluded the post stating, “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”

The late Lee’s POW! Entertainment responded to Maher’s comments in an open letter, slamming the comedian for dismissing the Marvel co-founder’s legacy.

“To say that Stan merely inspired people to ‘watch a movie’ is in our opinion frankly disgusting,” the statement read. “Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come.”

Lee is the mastermind behind many of the most popular Marvel superheroes, who have gone on to break records at the box office with Disney’s franchise of films. His death was mourned by stars and fans alike when he died on Nov. 12.

He’s also memorialized in most of the live-action Marvel films, where he made cameos in 26 movies, beginning with The Trial of the Incredible Hulk in 1989, where he appeared in a courtroom dream sequence, and most recently in 2018’s Venom.

At the time of Lee’s death, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the dominant force in superhero films and television shows.

“Stan is the author of millions of happy childhood memories and the provider of so many of the positive tools of adulthood,” the statement continued. “Our shock at your comments makes us want to say ‘Nuff said, Bill,’ but instead we will rely on another of Stan’s lessons to remind you that you have a powerful platform, so please remember: ‘With great power there must also come — great responsibility!’ “