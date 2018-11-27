Stan Lee‘s death certificate has been released.

The Marvel Comics icon’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, respiratory and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Health obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday.

Lee suffered from aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when one inhales food, drink, vomit or saliva into their lungs. In late February, he revealed he was battling pneumonia, explaining to TMZ that he had to cancel several appearances because of his illness.

The release of his death certificate comes two weeks after Lee died on Nov. 12 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 95.

Four days after his death, on Nov. 16, Lee’s POW! Entertainment said the comic book legend was laid to rest “in accordance to his final wishes.”

“As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan’s honor,” the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them.”

Lee was credited with co-creating some of the most popular superheroes of all time, from Spider-Man to Black Panther to The Incredible Hulk and the X-Men. But it wasn’t until years later that he became the public figurehead and face of Marvel Comics.

He often made appearances at comic book conventions and lectured at colleges. Lee continued to play an important role as Marvel transitioned into television during the 1980s, serving as narrator on animated series like Incredible Hulk and X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men, and executive producer on the 1990s animated series Spider-Man.

Lee also made cameos in a total of 26 movies, beginning with The Trial of the Incredible Hulk in 1989, where he appeared in a courtroom dream sequence, and ending with 2018’s Venom.

Before his death, Lee completed cameos in several upcoming films, including one for Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, which is the animated sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph and features a brief appearance from an animated version of Lee, marking his first cameo since his death.

Lee is survived by his daughter Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee.