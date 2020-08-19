Stacey Dash's Estranged Husband Claims He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her in Annulment Filing

Stacey Dash's estranged husband Jeffrey Marty is making bizarre allegations as he seeks an annulment to their marriage.

In a new court filing, Marty has asked the judge to grant a speedy annulment. In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Marty also makes several claims as to how the two came to be married.

Marty's filing claims the two only married 10 days after Dash's pastor "unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God's will" for them to tie the knot. The former couple then married on April 6, 2018. Page Six reported at the time that the pair had only met 10 days prior, the same day Marty claims her pastor proclaimed they should marry.

However, Marty claims his ability to consent to the marriage was influenced by "hypnotic prayer techniques," though he does not explain further, per TMZ.

In response, Dash's publicist Claudia Greene said, "In our country, people are free to say whatever they want regardless if their statement is baseless. That’s what makes America so great. With that being said, Stacey also filed her response in saying that she was unaware of her estranged husband mental state at the time of her marriage. With the line made famous by the film War Games “Sometimes the only way to win is not to play.” Stacey hopes her case will be finalized soon."

The Clueless actress, 53, first filed for divorce from Marty in June, nine months after she was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Marty.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the alleged incident, Dash said she and Marty "had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb" and that police did arrive at their home on September 29.

"No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality," the statement read. "Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending."

According to Pasco County court records, Dash’s ex-husband paid $500 to free the Getting Played actress from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility.

Dash later filed for divorce in Pasco County, Florida, where the two live, listing the date of separation as October 1, 2019 — just one day after the two were involved in an alleged altercation.

In April, the Clueless star announced she was separating from her husband on Instagram, writing, "Hello Everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage."

"After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best," she continued. "Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."