Stacey Dash Speaks Out After Authorities Decline to File Domestic Violence Charges Against Her

Stacey Dash is speaking out following last week’s alleged physical altercation with her husband.

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Thank you for your support and love. Please give him the same.”

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, Dash said she and her husband “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb” and that police did arrive at their home on September 29.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented,” the statement continued

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up.The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia confirmed to PEOPLE that their office determined on Thursday they would “not be filing any charges.”

“We didn’t file charges because there was no criminal offense to prosecute,” he continued, adding that the decision was reached “after a thorough investigation,” which included reviewing police reports, body cameras, the 911 call, and also “speaking with Mr. Marty.”

On Thursday, Dash’s husband tweeted about the incident, applauding the State’s Attorney’s office for making “the right call.”

“She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us,” he wrote in the message, which was also retweeted by his wife.

According to Pasco County court records, Dash’s husband paid $500 to free the Clueless actress, 52, from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility last week.

In a report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, police said they responded to a 911 call after Dash had gotten into a verbal argument with Marty, 44, during which she reportedly “pushed him and slapped his face,” which ultimately left him with “red scratch marks” on his left arm. (TMZ was first to report the news.)

However, her manager, Sean P. Jackson, previously told PEOPLE that the actress was acting in self-defense.

Dash and Marty have been married for just over a year, having tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018 — just 10 days after meeting one another, Page Six reported at the time.

Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse President Donald Trump.

