Stacey Dash Reveals She Is Separating from Her Husband After 2 Years of Marriage

Stacey Dash is separating from her husband of two years.

The Clueless star, 53, announced the news on her Instagram account, sharing a statement on Thursday in which she revealed she and husband Jeffrey Marty were going their separate ways.

"Hello Everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage," Dash began. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best."

She added, "Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

Dash and Marty, a lawyer, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018 — just 10 days after meeting one another, Page Six reported at the time.

Their split comes seven months after police arrived at their home in Tampa, Florida, and arrested the actress following an alleged physical altercation with him.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Dash said she and Marty “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb” and that police did arrive at their home on September 29.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented,” the statement continued

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up.The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

In an arrest report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, police said they responded to a 911 call after Dash had gotten into a verbal argument with Marty, 44, during which she allegedly “pushed him and slapped his face,” which ultimately left him with “red scratch marks” on his left arm.

According to Pasco County court records, Dash’s husband paid $500 to free the Clueless actress from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility.

In October 2019, shortly following the incident, Dash tweeted, “Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated. Thank you for your support and love. Please give him the same.”