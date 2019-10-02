Stacey Dash Bailed Out by Her Husband After Arrest in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Image zoom Stacey Dash Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Stacey Dash was bailed out of jail by her husband Jeffrey Marty after her arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident on Sunday evening.

According to Pasco County court records, Marty paid $500 to free the Clueless actress, 52, from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility in Pasco County, Florida on Monday.

Dash was taken into custody after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with Marty, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed with PEOPLE.

In a report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, police said they responded to a 911 call after Dash had gotten into a verbal argument with Marty, 44, during which she reportedly “pushed him and slapped his face,” which ultimately left him with “red scratch marks” on his left arm. (TMZ was first to report the news.)

However, her manager, Sean P. Jackson, told PEOPLE on Monday that the actress was acting in self-defense.

“Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself,” Jackson alleged at the time. “When the police arrived, they couldn’t see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him.”

He claimed that police later detected marks on Dash’s neck during a medical evaluation. (Marty did not respond to PEOPLE’s multiple previous attempts to obtain his comment.)

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Dash said she and her husband “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb” and that police did arrive at their home on Sunday. She also said the allegation that her husband attacked her was untrue.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

The statement continued, “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.”

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up,” the statement added. “The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Dash and Marty have been married for just over a year, having tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018 — just 10 days after meeting one another, Page Six reported at the time.

Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for the president on Twitter.

According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty is a father to three kids with his ex-wife. He is Dash’s fourth husband.

