Stacey Dash Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Claims Self Defense: Report

Stacey Dash was arrested by Florida police Sunday evening in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to multiple reports.

The Clueless actress, 52, was taken into custody after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with her husband, Jeffrey Marty, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE.

In a report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, police said they responded to a 911 call after Dash had gotten into a verbal argument with Marty during which she reportedly “pushed him and slapped his face,” which ultimately left him with “red scratch marks” on his left arm. TMZ was first to report the news.

However, her manager, Sean P. Jackson, tells PEOPLE that Dash was acting in self-defense.

“Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself,” Jackson tells PEOPLE. “When the police arrived, they couldn’t see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him.”

He claims that police later detected marks on Dash’s neck during a medical evaluation.

Marty did not respond to PEOPLE’s multiple attempts to obtain his comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Dash said she and her husband “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb” and that police did arrive at their home on Sunday.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

The statement continued, “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.”

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up,” the statement added. “The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Dash and Marty have been married for just over a year, having tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018 — just 10 days after meeting one another, Page Six reported at the time.

Marty is best known as the creator of a Twitter account for fake politician Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, who was the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and has been a vocal advocate for the president on Twitter.

According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty is a father to three kids with his ex-wife. He is Dash’s fourth husband.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.