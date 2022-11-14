Robert Downey Jr. Remembers His Late Dad's Laughter in Emotional 'Sr.' Trailer

Robert Downey Sr. is getting his documentary due.

The late actor and filmmaker's son Robert Downey Jr. profiles his father in the upcoming Netflix film Sr., which explores Downey Sr.'s life and his impact on both Hollywood and the life of his son.

"I just remember that cacophony of creativity, but mostly laughter," Downey Jr., 57, says in the trailer that dropped Monday.

Directed by American Movie documentarian Chris Smith, Sr. is "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making," according to an official synopsis.

The synopsis goes on to say that Sr. "widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr."

Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr. in Sr. (2022). Netflix

Sr. was filmed over the span of three years, and made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

In the movie, the Avengers: Endgame star turns the camera on his relationship with his father during his decline with Parkinson's disease — revealing a far more vulnerable portrait of one of the most famous stars in the world.

"The film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project," the synopsis describes.

It concludes, "Smith's portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that's as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way."

Sr. (2022). Netflix

Downey Sr. was best known for his breakthrough anti-establishment films such as Putney Swope and Greaser's Place. He also appeared in movies such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia and To Live and Die in L.A.

His last film as a director was his 2005 documentary Rittenhouse Square. He last appeared onscreen in 2011's Tower Heist as Judge Ramos.

Downey Sr. died in July 2021 at the age of 85. His son paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing in a photo post, "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's."

"He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout," Downey Jr. added of his father, in part.

Sr. is streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix.