See Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and More in New Trailer for All-Female Spy Film, The 355

Jessica Chastain leads a star-studded all-female cast of international spies in her latest film, The 355.

On Monday, Universal Pictures dropped the very first trailer for the upcoming spy thriller, which stars Chastain as CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, who bands together with a team of female agents from around the world to fight a common enemy.

Her kick-ass team includes badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 and computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz), and Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing).

"We all work for different intelligence agencies — American, British, German, Colombian, Chinese — but now we have a common enemy," Nyong’o's character says in the first trailer.

"And if we don’t stop them, they’ll start World War III," Chastain adds as Nyong'o says, "So we need to join forces."

And join forces they do, as they set out on an action-packed mission to retrieve a lethal weapon that has fallen into the hands of global organization trying to take over the world.

"We put ourselves in danger, so others aren’t," Chastain says.

The film is directed by Simon Kinberg — who served as director on Chastain’s last movie, Dark Phoenix.

Deadline reported in May 2018 that the idea for the project came from Chastain wanting to start a Bourne-like franchise about top-secret female spies from around the world coming together to fight some bad guys.

"I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie’s Angels, there hadn’t been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film,” Chastain told the outlet. “That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project. I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together.”