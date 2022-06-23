Spy Kids Netflix Reboot Film to Star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi: Report

Robert Rodriguez is returning to direct upcoming the Spy Kids reboot, which will star Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez

Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez are suiting up.

The duo are set to star in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming reboot of his own 2001 film Spy Kids, which featured Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino in the main adult roles.

Deadline, the first outlet to report the news, adds that Levi, 41, and Gina, 37, will be joined by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson in the child roles.

The movie will premiere on Netflix and, according to Deadline, "is set after the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

PEOPLE confirmed a reboot was in development back in January 2021. According to Variety, first to report the news, it will focus on a multi-cultural family of international spies, like its predecessor.

SPY KIDS, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, 2001 Spy Kids (2001) | Credit: Everett Collection

The original film starring Gugino, 50, and Banderas, 61, followed brother and sister Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara) who are ignorant of their parents' work for the Organization of Super Spies.

Banderas and Gugino respectively played Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez, Carmen and Juni's parents. When the two are kidnapped, it's up to their kids to save them. The movie also featured Rodriguez's frequent collaborator Danny Trejo as the kids' uncle.

The film grossed $147 million at the global box office when it debuted in theaters. The success led to three sequels: 2002's Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, 2003's Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and 2011's Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.

While no other casting announcements have been made as of now, Emily Osment, who starred in the second and third films, previously told PEOPLE she'd "absolutely" be down for another.

"I just saw Matt O'Leary, who played my older brother Gary ... a couple days ago, and it's like nothing has changed," she said in the 2017 interview.

"I love living in L.A. because you never know who you're gonna run into," added Osment, 30. "It's nice to know that after all these years, nothing really has changed."