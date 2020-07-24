Spy Kids Director Reveals He Fought Studio to Feature a Latin Family: 'They Are American'

Spy Kids, which boasts one of the most popular representations of a Latin family in a major franchise, would've featured a very different family if it wasn't for the director's fight.

Robert Rodriguez, who also wrote the movie, said during a virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home on Thursday that his greatest creative victory was convincing the studio behind the children's film to let him have Latin characters lead the 2001 hit movie.

“For me it was a big victory … to have the kids in Spy Kids be a Latin family. The studio was like, ‘Why are you making them Latin, though, why don’t you just make them American?” he said, as reported by IndieWire. “They are American, they’re based on my family.”

The movie features Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as spy parents whose kids, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, accidentally discover their parents' secret profession and come into the family business. The movie also featured Rodriguez's frequent collaborator Danny Trejo (Machete) as the kids' uncle.

“There were no roles being written for Latins at that time, back in 1999, nor were they being cast. If I wasn’t Latin, I would have given up the fight,” the director said. “When you’re doing anything that’s new, this just happens to be about diversity, you’re going to get a question and you have to have a good answer. They weren’t being dicks or anything, they’ve just never seen it before.”

Image zoom Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega in Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams Ricco Torres/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the end, Rodriguez, who was born in San Antonio to parents of Mexican descent and was inspired by his own uncle's work in the FBI to write the film, convinced the studio by pointing to another major franchise that was a hit in America.

“You don’t have to be British to enjoy James Bond. By being more specific, you’re being more universal,” Rodriguez said. “For those who are Latin, in particular, it means so much. It changes their whole future about what is possible.”

The movie went on to be a hit and made $147.9 million worldwide, with three sequels equally finding success. The second movie, 2002's Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, made $119.7 million worldwide. 2003's Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, featuring 3D footage, made $197.1 million worldwide and became the biggest movie of the franchise.