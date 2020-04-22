Spy Kids Forever! Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega Have Virtual Reunion on Instagram Live

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Spy Kids are all grown up!

Nearly 20 years after starring in the 2001 Robert Rodriguez film, Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega came together on Monday for a special remote reunion thanks to Sabara’s wife, Meghan Trainor!

Trainor, 26, staged the virtual get-together during an Instagram Live on her account. She and her husband had just rewatched the original movie — one of four Spy Kids films Sabara and PenaVega starred in together — and were answering questions for about 40 minutes before PenaVega appeared as a surprise special guest.

Buzzfeed’s Jen Abidor captured the reunion, sharing video of it on Twitter.

In the clip, Sabara, 27, and PenaVega, 31, reminisced about filming, each showing off items they kept from set.

PenaVega, who played Carmen Cortez, snagged one of her costumes as well as the silver lunchbox, which she admitted was, “a little beat up” but was on display in her office. “One day, the kids will appreciate that,” she joked.

Meanwhile Sabara, who played Juni Cortez, revealed that he also had one of his character’s costumes from 2002’s Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams. In fact, Trainor’s “amazing” parents had it framed for him, the piece of memorabilia hanging on their wall rather than “gathering dust in my storage [facility].”

“No, you have that? Amazing!” PenaVega said. “That is so good!”

Image zoom Daryl Sabara and his Spy Kids 2 costume Meghan Trainor Instagram; Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sabara and PenaVega have stayed in touch throughout the years, posing together at the premiere party for Rodriguez’s Machete Kills back in 2013.

They were also on hand to help honor Rodriguez, at the 2013 NCLA ALMA Awards.

Despite their friendship, Monday’s Instagram Live marked the first time that Trainor — a Spy Kids superfan — met PenaVega, according to Buzzfeed.

The “All About That Bass” singer fangirled over PenaVega throughout their chat, the outlet reported. She even learned something new when PenaVega and Sabara recited their characters’ full names: Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez and Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez.

Image zoom Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega in Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams Ricco Torres/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Spy Kids debuted in 2001 and spawned three sequels including 2003’s Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and 2011’s Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World, which was meant to be a soft reboot of the franchise.

The franchise later got an animated reboot series in 2018 called Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

Despite all the installments, PenaVega’s kids — 3-year-old son Ocean and 9-month-old son Kingston James, both of whom she shares with husband Carlos PenaVega — haven’t watched it yet.

In fact, Ocean actually prefers The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl — something ironic for Alexa because “everyone always thinks that we were in that movie.”