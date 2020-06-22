SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was originally set to debut in movie theaters on May 22

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Skips Theaters to Launch On Demand and CBS All Access

Fans of SpongeBob will soon have a front-row seat to the new movie — at home.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is skipping a debut in movie theaters and will head straight to On Demand and CBS All Access streaming in early 2021, according to Variety.

The movie was originally set to debut in movie theaters on May 22 but was postponed until Aug. 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie sees SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star leave their home under the sea, Bikini Bottom, and head toward the Lost City of Atlantic City to rescue SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary.

It’s the third film in the movie franchise, following after 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

The movie follows in the footsteps of several other high profile films that opted to skip a movie theater release and head straight to On Demand streaming, such as Trolls World Tour, The King of Staten Island, Scoob and Artemis Fowl.

Trolls World Tour scored $100 million in its first three weeks of rentals, with nearly five million rentals, Universal said in April.

The original film, produced with a $125 million budget, grossed $153.7 million domestically and $346.9 million worldwide.

Despite the choice of some studios to rent new films out to audiences, movie theaters are slowly reopening with Regal Cinemas announcing last week it was set to reopen a majority of theaters on July 10.

AMC Theaters also announced last week it would reopen most of its locations on July 15.