Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in Spirited, a musical-comedy retelling of A Christmas Carol in theaters Nov. 11 and on Apple TV+ Nov. 18

Jen Juneau
Published on November 2, 2022 03:56 PM

Ryan Reynolds has some major character building to do in Spirited — and Will Ferrell is up for the task.

Apple TV+'s full trailer for the upcoming reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol dropped Wednesday, giving fans a closer look at the musical comedy starring Reynolds, 46, as the Scrooge-inspired Clint Briggs and Ferrell, 55, as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

At the beginning of the trailer, the Ghost of Christmas Past is seen swearing off helping Clint after being annoyed by him, telling Ferrell's character, "The guy is a level 20 pain in the Dickens."

But the Ghost of Christmas Present isn't fazed, and soon embarks on the challenge regardless of Clint telling him point blank, "People don't change."

Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (2022). Apple TV+

"I'm here to change him to be a more positive force for humanity," Ferrell's ghost tells Octavia Spencer's character — whom Present is later revealed to have a crush on.

"Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits," reads an official synopsis for the film. "But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."

"Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future," the synopsis adds. "For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Spirited poster
Spirited (2022). Apple TV+

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2) from a screenplay by Anders and frequent collaborator John Morris, who previously worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. The film also stars Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Ahead of the trailer's premiere, Ferrell and Reynolds starred in a hilarious video in which they jokingly shut down rumors that they didn't sing themselves in the film — with a voiceover and appearance from none other than Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli, who were famously embroiled in a lip-syncing scandal over 30 years ago that resulted in the musical duo being stripped of their Grammy Award.

"I just choked on a steamed yam!" Hugh Jackman joked in a comment.

"This is hilarious but y'all sang and danced your [peach emoji] off!" added Spencer, 52.

Spirited premieres in theaters on Nov. 11, before streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

