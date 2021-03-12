Spirit Untamed First Look! Hear Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' in Trailer

The upcoming animated film features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and Isabela Merced

Taylor Swift's newly-recorded "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" is living up to its theme of adventure!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal how the singer's re-recording of her hit 2014 song will fit seamlessly in the upcoming trailer for the Dreamworks Animation film Spirit Untamed, which tells a story about a girl who meets a kindred spirit in the form of a wild Mustang.

New images from the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, reveal a sweet look at the film, which follows a girl named Lucky Prescott as she moves back in with her father in the sleepy town of Miradero.

There, Lucky meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak.

The trailer features Swift's newly recorded "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)." For now, this is the only place fans can hear Swift's new version of her hit song.

The cast includes Isabela Merced — whose music will also be featured in the film — as Lucky, Jake Gyllenhaal as Lucky's father, Jim and Julianne Moore as Lucky's aunt, Cora.

Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins and Andre Braugher and Eiza González also star in the animated film directed by Elaine Bogan (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia).

Last month, Swift covertly announced the release date—April 9— of her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version) which will feature 20 songs from her 2008 album Fearless, including six new songs that have never been released.