Spin Me Round, starring Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza, premieres Aug. 19 in theaters, on video on demand and streaming on AMC+

Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza Go on a Wild Ride Through Italy in Trailer for Spin Me Round: Watch

Alison Brie has her work cut out for her in Spin Me Round.

In the film's first trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, Brie, 39, plays Amber, "the manager of an Italian restaurant chain who wins the opportunity to attend the franchise's educational immersion program in Italy," according to an official synopsis.

"What she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe," the synopsis adds.

"I really admire Jeff's commitment to telling unique, character-driven stories," says Brie in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "There is a great creative freedom that comes with collaborating with him."

She adds, "And I can think of no better place to explore the beauty and complexity of the human experience than in the stunning Italian countryside."

The 2-minute trailer sees an excited Amber jet off to Italy after admitting that she secretly hopes to fall in love during her trip.

Once in Europe, she soon meets the restaurant chain's charismatic CEO Nick Martucci (Nivola, 50) and his assistant Kat (Plaza, 38).

Romance, hilarity and mystery soon ensue as Kat takes Amber on a wild ride through Italy — both literally and figuratively — and Amber is seen holding a copy of Gabriel García Márquez's 1996 book News of a Kidnapping.

"This program sucks!" one of Amber's colleagues (played by Woods, 37) says before Shannon's character replies, "Lighten up a little bit, please."

In the film, Brie and Plaza share a "steamy alleyway scene" — which was one of the GLOW alum "favorite nights of shooting," she previously told Insider during an interview published in March.

"I love working with Aubrey. She's an incredible actress and she and I have really great chemistry," Brie added. "It was really easy to shoot a scene like that together."

Spin Me Round is the third film directed by Baena (Plaza's husband) that Plaza and Brie have starred together in, after 2016's Joshy and 2017's The Little Hours. They also both appeared in the 2020 holiday romantic dramedy Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

Brie joked in her interview with Insider, "When we shot the The Little Hours, Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave [Franco], so it's come full circle; it's all in the family."