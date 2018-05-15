Spike Lee Trashes President Trump in Expletive-Filled Rant at Cannes: 'What the F— Is Going On'

Spike Lee has a lot to say about President Donald Trump — and none of it is positive.

The director spoke openly at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival about including footage from the Charlottesville riot in his new film, BlacKkKlansman, which screened at the event on Monday.

The movie, which follows a black police detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan, ends with footage of the attack that left Heather Heyer dead after a car plowed through a crowd of protestors.

After saying that he received permission from Heyer mother to include it, Lee said he used the footage because it “was a murder” that left a “blemish” on the history of the country.

“And we have a guy in the White House — I’m not gonna say his f—ing name — who defined that moment not just for Americans but the world, and that motherf—er was given the chance to say we are about love, not hate,” Lee said. “And that motherf—er did not denounce the motherf—ing Klan, the alt-right, and those Nazis motherf—ers. It was a defining moment, and he could have said to the world, not just the United States, that we were better than that.”

The cast of BlacKkKlansman at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Tristan Fewings/Getty

Lee referenced Trump’s speech after the attack in which the president failed to denounced the alt-right that organized the deadly march. The director also claimed he’s seen the briefcase that contains remote access to the country’s nuclear weapons and is worried about them being in the hands of Trump.

“We all live on this planet, and this guy in the White House has the nuclear code,” Lee says. “I go to bed thinking about it. I’ve seen the ‘football,’ that attache case. My wife and I gave a benefit for President Obama in the second term, and I saw the attache case in the car. That is not science fiction, that s— is real. And that motherf—er has the nuclear code! They got the guy in North Korea, the other guy in Russia, what the f— is going on?”

Topher Grace and Spike Lee FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The director also opened up about how his film will fare in the “fake news” world.

“So this film, to me, is a wake-up call because … stuff is happening, and it’s topsy-turvy and the fake has been trumpeted as the truth,” he said. “That’s what this film is about. I know my heart, I don’t care what the critics say or anybody else, but we are on the right side of history with this film.”

BlacKkKlansman, starring Adam Driver, opens August 10.