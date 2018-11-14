Spike Lee Responds After Newspaper Uses His Name in Stan Lee Obituary: 'I'm Still A Live'

Spike Lee is speaking out after a New Zealand newspaper attached his name to a headline on the obituary of Stan Lee, who died on Monday at the age of 95.

The BlacKkKlansman director, 61, shared a screenshot of The Gisborne Herald‘s front page on his Instagram account Tuesday, responding to the error in his caption.

“God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin’” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” the director wrote.

A spokesperson for the Gisborne Herald did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The comic book writer passed away on Monday after decades of creating beloved superheroes such as the X-Men, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Iron Man.

His creativity propelled Marvel Comics from a small subset of a larger publishing company into a multimedia conglomerate bought by The Walt Disney Company for $4 billion in 2009.

Some of his characters are now featured in the hugely successful Marvel film franchises that have spawned standalone movies, as well as a film series based on The Avengers.

The films have grossed about $16 billion in the worldwide box office, according to The Wrap.

Lee has been memorialized in most of the live-action Marvel films, where he made cameos in over 20 films beginning with The Trial of the Incredible Hulkin 1989 and ending with 2018’s Venom.

It is unclear if Lee will appear in the fourth Avengers film or in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film.

Spike Lee is famous for directing classics like 1989’s Do the Right Thing and 1992’s Malcom X.