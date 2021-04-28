Spike Lee Praises Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' Dance at the Oscars: 'Shoutout to My Sista'

Spike Lee is showing Glenn Close some love after seeing her "Da Butt" dance in one of the most memorable moments from the 93rd Academy Awards.

The eight-time Oscar nominee, 74, went viral at Sunday's star-studded show during a segment with DJ Questlove and comedian Lil Rel Hower when she got out of her seat and demonstrated how to perform the dance to the 1998 funk hit "Da Butt," much to the delight of the crowd. Lee, who featured "Da Butt" in his 1988 movie School Daze, praised Close on Instagram the next day.

"I've got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] School Daze," Lee said in a video he shared on Instagram. "Glenn Close was doing 'Da Butt' ― I saw it on video. You were getting down!"

In the clip, the director is holding his framed poster from the 1988 film as he thanks Close for the great tribute.

Following Sunday's show, Close even shared that she had googled "Da Butt" and watched the music video before the show. However, doing the dance in front of everyone was far from expected, getting support from her tablemates Chris Terrio, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Daniel Kaluuya, whose role in Judas and the Black Messiah earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

"That part was completely spontaneous," Close said in post on Instagram. "Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault. CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL on your BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Oscar. You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!"